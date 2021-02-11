OSU hiring four new mental health professionals, at least two will focus on underserved students

Ian Kellems, CAPS director, said the hires have been planned for some time, although the timeframe was temporarily derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kellems said the exact nature of the two remaining positions to be hired for hasn’t been decided but will be based on feedback from students. All four positions are expected to be filled by the start of fall quarter.

Kellems said the impetus for hiring people in these roles in particular is in recognition of the unique mental health needs of students from different racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Kellems said he feels the perspective of students who are critical of the university’s efforts should be heard.

“I think what’s really important is I don’t want the message to be that everything is fine, because it’s not,” Kellems said. “We’re always adjusting, improving, making changes – so we’re evolving.

Kellems and Steve Clark, vice president of university relations and marketing, emphasized the issue of mental health as a nationwide concern at universities and stressed the resources available to students with various mental health needs, including access to immediate services if a student is experiencing a mental health crisis.