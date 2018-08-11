Oregon State University’s first home football game for the year is still nearly a month away.
But fans eager for college football's return to Corvallis got a chance to get a sneak preview of the Beavers on Saturday during a scrimmage and “family day” at Reser Stadium. In addition to getting to watch the team practice, OSU offered fans a chance to get signatures from players and participate in a few activities.
Ryan Warren, who brought his two sons from Salem for the scrimmage, said the event offered a chance to share his love for the Beavers with his kids.
“I’ve been a Beaver fan ever since I was little and the kids are finally old enough to understand college football,” he said.
He said his sons, Eli, 5, and Isaac, 7, are both playing football this year.
“I think they’ll be excited to watch the bigger kids play,” he said.
Warren, a teacher at Sprague High School, said former Sprague student Teagan Quitoriano is now a freshman on the OSU team, and seeing a former student play would be a bonus.
“It’s kinda cool to see him out there,” he said.
Warren added that he wanted to show his sons the spot where he was sitting in 2008 when the Beavers beat the then-top-ranked University of Southern California.
He wasn’t sure if they'd make it to a game this year, but he appreciated that the university gave the event a family feel.
“I’m excited to see (his sons') faces when they see the immensity of the stadium,” he said right before they went in.
Tom Nelson, a season-ticket holder from Roseburg, said he came as kind of a middle point for meeting his daughter and two grandchildren. He said he’s taken his grandchildren to Beavers games before, but he liked that the scrimmage had activities for the kids.
He said it’s a special experience to get to share his love of Beaver sports with his grandchildren.
“It’s just a way to get kids energized about Beaver football,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.