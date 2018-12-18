SALEM — Oregon State University looks like it will be a major factor in the state effort to decide what to do with the Elliott State Forest.
OSU President Ed Ray and Anthony Davis, interim dean of the university's internationally renowned College of Forestry, appeared Tuesday before the State Land Board, with the board responding positively to OSU’s pitch for the value its research and educational muscle could add to the effort.
A key driver of the discussion was climate change, with Davis noting the “the climate crisis is now, and it has to inform the forest conversation. Reduction of precipitation could be devastating. We have the right researchers and partner network to address these issues.”
Ray said that a swath of land the “size and scope” of the Elliott State Forest “has never been available to researchers before. We could be a model for the world.”
The board, which consists of Governor Kate Brown, state Treasurer Tobias Read and Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, agreed.
“I really like OSU’s vision,” said Read. “We have a really big opportunity to pursue big questions about who we are, and I’m ready to endorse the potential of research.”
Read made a motion to include OSU’s research component in a multifaceted approach to a resolution for the forest, with public ownership, habitat preservation, recreation, education and “decoupling” the forest from the Common School Fund as the key pillars.
The motion passed unanimously, with Brown saying the she was “intrigued by the OSU vision. It’s an opportunity, and I think we can move forward on this path and benefit Oregon’s schoolchildren in a different way, with education rather than funding."
Board members also unanimously passed a declaration supporting a plan to issue $100 million in state bonds that could be used to help "purchase" the forest, which has been appraised at $220 million. The extra $120 million is needed to compensate the school fund.
Read and other board members said they thought a coalition that includes OSU, Coos and Douglas counties and tribal partners could help the state achieve its goals with the forest. Representatives of the two counties and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians also spoke, and Brown noted that she expected interest from the Siletz, Coquille and Grand Ronde tribes as well.
How to finance the rest of the purchase price remains unclear. Coos County Commissioner John Sweet offered some rough figures regarding a possible purchase by the county. The debt service on such a plan would require $11 million in annual timber sales to make the bond payments, and there seemed to be strong resistance in the room to linking timber harvesting to paying for the forest.
Only one presenter, the Raw Foundation, which represents Christian ministries, said it has the money in hand. But the board emphasized its desire to work with public entities and did not even ask the group’s representatives about the source of their funding. The Raw Foundation plan also included retreat and RV/campground space that would be “shared” by the public and the ministries.
“There is a lot of work still ahead of us,” Read said, “but I’m excited by the momentum. I hope by this time next year we will have a fully detailed plan ready to go forward.”