Late February into March represents the end of the holidays, the first fleeting glimpses of springtime and, most importantly for some, the height of Oregon truffle season.

The 18th annual Oregon Truffle Festival will take place Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19 for “Truffle Homecoming” at Oregon State University — the epicenter of Oregon truffle and mushroom research.

While many parts of the event are sold out, tickets are still available for the Fresh Truffle Marketplace, the only truffle market on the West Coast. Leslie Scott, who directs the festival, said the goal of the event is to educate through experience and direct learning.

“It’s our biggest educational event in the sense that it has a little bit of everything about the world of truffles for the mildly curious to the aficionado,” she said.

This year’s marketplace will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Oregon State University CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St. in Corvallis.

Attendees both foreign and familiar to mycology will have the opportunity to taste and purchase fresh Oregon truffles, cheese, artisanal products and Oregon wines. There will also be truffle cooking demonstrations and a lecture series titled “The Magnificent World of Mycology.”

There will be two speakers at this year’s lecture series, which takes place down the hall from the marketplace.

First, Daniel Winkler will speak about his experience “mushroaming” all over the world. Winkler will be talking about and selling his book “Fruits of the Forest: A Field Guide to PNW Edible Mushrooms.”

Then, Connie Green will speak about her two-week foraging trip in Mexico and her experience selling truffles to high-end restaurants. Her book, “The Wild Table,” has recipes for seasonally foraged food, a practice that has become increasingly popular in the area.

“There’s a growing interest in mycology,” Scott said. “We’re learning more and more how vital it is to the health of forests and the planet.”

The lecture series will conclude with a showing of the film “Fantastic Fungi,” during which viewers will snack on — you guessed it — truffle-infused popcorn.

Tickets purchased online at www.oregontrufflefestival.org are $25 for general admission or $40 with wine tasting. General admission tickets at the door are $35, and $50 with wine tasting.

Scott said the mid-Willamette Valley is home to some of the best mycologists in North America. Learning about the underground network of communication between forest species, she said, is the first step in understanding the world of truffles.

“This will be an introduction to that world,” Scott said. “This is the home of science, education and the discovery of the Oregon white truffle.”

