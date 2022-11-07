Oregon State's new baccalaureate core reflects transfer students' needs

Oregon State University will reform its baccalaureate core — its general education courses — for the first time since the 1990s.

The full-scale change in educational requirements will be implemented in the 2025 academic year, according to McKenzie Huber, director of the Baccalaureate Core at OSU.

“I think it brings our curriculum into the 21st century and addresses the needs of our 21st century learners, especially as we have expanded our campuses,” Huber said.

When the last baccalaureate core structure was approved in 1998 and implemented in 1991, other campuses, including OSU-Cascades in Bend, had not yet opened.

The OSU Faculty Senate passed the curricular reform Oct. 13.

Huber said the reform group restructured the baccalaureate core with national best practices in mind, particularly for students of color, first generation students, people from lower socio-economic backgrounds and other underrepresented communities.

The current core is nearly 60 credits, and with the new change, that number will drop to approximately 45 credits. This is due to the increasing transfer enrollment at OSU, which is now up 40%, meaning a third of all undergraduates at OSU are now transfer students. Additionally, two-thirds of entering first-year students have transfer credits in Oregon.

Reducing the core will help students by honoring their prior learning and applying it toward the overall credit requirement they need to graduate, Huber said.

“We have now done a better job of aligning our general education curriculum with those that are available at community colleges and other public institutions in the state,” Vice Provost of Academic Affairs Alix Gitelman said.

Real-world changes

Four of the highlighted signature categories in OSU’s core are Transitions, Beyond OSU, Seeking Solutions and Social Justice.

Transitions is a new student course designed to help students explore the university, build community, set goals, share campus resources and introduce students to financial literacy.

“It's to help them really break down some of those hidden barriers that they may not know about,” Huber said. “For example, where do you go if you need support with mental health resources? Where do you go if you need help navigating financial aid or student success centers?”

Beyond OSU is a sequence of career-related courses that will allow students to articulate what they have learned in the classroom and how their undergraduate experiences have prepared them for the real world.

In Seeking Solutions, students will work in teams with peers from other majors to solve complex, real-world problems.

The Social Justice category will help students understand social justice issues in their career fields and be prepared to influence social change.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Reforming the baccalaureate core has been a four-year process, Huber said. A committee made up of students, faculty and staff provided a holistic perspective to what they thought was needed in the core, and Huber’s department took these models on “road shows.”

They spoke with more than 700 students about the proposed changes over 35 meetings to get input until they eventually settled on what was approved in October.

“I was very pleased with the engagement that we had,” Gitelman said. “It was a lot of work by a lot of people dedicated to the effort.”