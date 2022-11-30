Oregon State's cheer squad looking older — a lot older, here's why

We’ve got spirit, how about you?

That means you, dear readers aged 55 and up. The first-ever Oregon State University Senior Cheer Squad is 40 members strong and growing by the day. In February, the team will perform for Grandparent’s Day alongside the dance and cheer teams at a basketball game.

“This is such a unique opportunity,” coach James Underwood said. “It’s opened up a whole world for us. We hope it’s going to be groundbreaking.”

Oregon State Athletics and P3 Health Partners Oregon came up with the idea of a senior cheer squad when they heard of another program doing something similar. Regular exercise has been shown to prevent disease, lower the risk of falls and improve mental health and well-being, according to P3.

While the promise of good exercise drew some seniors to enter the Facebook contest that earned them a spot on the team, others joined because they are lifelong Beaver fans.

“My husband bleeds orange,” said Tina Canning, one of the newest squad members. “Also, it’s fun to be part of the inaugural year of something.”

Underwood said the dance and cheer teams have put on plenty of workshops and performances with the Mini Beavs, a group for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. He said he hopes this project will inspire other universities to form senior cheer squads of their own.

The teams met for the first time Tuesday at Gill Coliseum, where they got to know each other ahead of the two practices for the Grandparent's Day game. Forming these bonds will make the performance more authentic, Underwood said.

“We are so targeted to little kids that we don’t get to meet a lot of fans who are older,” said sophomore Rylee Doyle, who has been cheering for 10 years. “It’s cool to be able to talk with them about their lives.”

Some senior cheer squad members have never cheered in their lives, while others cheered throughout high school, college and even went on to coach, like Molly Perkins. She chatted with fourth-year student Abi Hampton about her experience cheering at Umpqua Community College and being a coach.

Both women and men over 55 can join the cheer squad for free at www.osubeavers.com/seniorcheersquad.

The performance will be simple, Underwood promised, and the songs for the routine are yet to be determined.

“Let’s dip our toes in the water and see how it goes,” he said. “For the first year, we want to focus on relationship building.”

Katrina West, a senior member of the new squad, cheered at Crescent Valley High School from 1977-79 and tried out for the OSU team in 1979. Although she didn’t make it back then, more than 40 years later, her dream of being a Beaver cheerleader has finally come true.

“It shows that you can be active later in life,” West said. “There’s no limit.”