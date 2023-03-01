A new baseball hitting facility at Goss Stadium needs approval from Corvallis’ Historic Resources Commission to advance.

Oregon State University wants to construct a 9,600-square-foot indoor hitting facility for the baseball program on a corner of the stadium, which is located on the main campus at 430 SW Langton Place.

The project includes installing a batter's eye wall, which would replace the existing steel pole and net structure in the 56,000-square-foot stadium. Eye walls are visual backdrops to help batters see incoming baseballs. A camera platform is also planned.

OSU baseball staff were not immediately available to comment on the project.

In 2022, OSU baseball achieved a Pac-12 Conference-best 48 overall wins, finishing second in league play with a 20-10 record. The team saw its eighth all-time NCAA Super Regional appearance and 21st postseason appearance last year.

Sited for 2125 SW Washington Way, the proposed hitting facility would be an addition to the stadium and fall partially in the campus historic district — although most of the work would be outside it — putting the project under the Historic Resources Commission’s purview.

The 166-acre OSU National Historic District has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2008. Goss Stadium, however, was built in 1999 and isn’t categorized as historically significant.

The Historic Resource Commission is slated to hold an online-only public hearing on the project at 6:30 p.m. March 14. Those wishing to provide testimony or observe should register by noon the day of the meeting.

Written testimony must be submitted by noon the day of the hearing and can be provided either in person or by mail to Corvallis Planning Division, 501 SW Madison Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97333. Written testimony may also be provided electronically using the meeting registration form online.

