Oregon State Board of Trustees OKs tuition increase, discusses presidential search

Conversely, at-large member Mike Thorne said the increases could serve as an incentive for students to attend OSU for all four years.

“I think the Budget Committee has done an excellent job in trying to be as conservative as possible,” Thorne said of the tuition increase. “With specific regard to a 4% increase for new students, there’s an effort to try to recognize where the major cost is for the university and therefore incentivizes students to stay for the four years and the cost proportionately would not potentially increase as much.”

Sherman Bloomer, Oregon State’s vice president of budget and resource planning, gave a presentation to the trustees that provided details of how the various committees that met in the previous year arrived at the recommended tuition increases.

“One of the uncertainties we have this year is how much we expect to spend,” Bloomer said. “The reason for that is we’ve gone through a huge discontinuity; if we just spent at pre-pandemic rates, what we were doing before the pandemic, we would be at about $632 million. Revenues will not be sufficient to sustain that. In (fiscal year 2021) we’re spending significantly less than we normally would — about $604 million. That will be too low a rate of spending, likely, to sustain operations as we move back to more traditional activities in the fall.”