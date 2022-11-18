Oregon doubles efforts to stay ahead of fatal deer disease

Oregon’s wildlife authority is adding an elk testing station in Benton County, its latest move to get ahead of a so-far undetected but always lethal disease found recently in Idaho.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will open a station in Blodgett on Saturday, Nov. 19, where hunters can submit animal lymph nodes to be tested in a lab for chronic wasting disease.

Oregon has increased its scrutiny of elk and deer taken in the state after Idaho wildlife authorities first detected the disease in two deer killed in October 2021. The disease has been found as close as 10 miles from Idaho’s border with northeastern Oregon and as recently as October.

“It still hasn’t been detected in Oregon, but having one so close to our borders is concerning,” department spokesperson Michelle Dennehy said.

Deer and elk infected with chronic wasting disease stand with a very wide stance, lowered head and ears, and drool excessively. The animals tend to be very thin — hence wasting, according to the department — and tend to stay near water.

Chronic wasting disease is among several transmitted by misfolded proteins called prions. Those proteins likely spread through bodily fluids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Elk and deer ingest the proteins with food and water or directly contact blood, feces, saliva and other fluids carrying the protein.

To date, according to the CDC, there have been no reported cases of infection in people. However, some animal studies suggest chronic wasting disease poses a risk to certain types of nonhuman primates, like monkeys, that eat meat from infected animals or come in contact with brain or body fluids from infected deer or elk.

Oregon banned use of commercial deer and elk hunting scents made from urine in 2020. In 2021, the state made stopping at a chronic wasting disease check station mandatory.

Typically, the state has positioned staff at two check stations, in Prineville and along Interstate 84. That number doubled to four in 2022, including the new station in Blodgett that opens with the start of the coastal elk hunting season.

“If you drive by and you have wildlife in your vehicle, yes, you’re required to stop,” Dennehy said.

Staff at the stations harvest a lymph node from an animal’s body, a process that takes several minutes, according to a department news release.

The test results take about a month to return.

Dennehy said Oregon averaged 1,073 samples starting in July each year from 2016 to 2021. This year, Oregon has received 1,971 samples since July.

“Well above our five-year average already,” she said.

Part of Oregon’s caution is that prion diseases are hard to eradicate once they’re found.

Prions introduce their misfolded shape onto normal cellular proteins, usually in the brain.

The disease can take months to years to take hold. As it progresses, the disease damages the brain and animals lose control of their bodies.

Scientists first detected chronic wasting disease in a Colorado research facility in the late 1960s. The disease was found in wild deer in 1981, spreading to northern Colorado and southern Wyoming by 1999.

The disease has spread to 30 states since 2000, according to information from CDC and U.S. Geological Survey, and has been detected in more than 1,265 cases.

Idaho detected six cases in 2021 and one so far in 2022, all in a stretch of mountainous forest valleys near Hells Canyon, between the towns of Grangeville and Riggins, according to that state’s Department of Fish and Game.

Prions tend to stay in the environment for long periods of time, according to ODFW, and chronic wasting disease-causing prions must be destroyed in an oven at 1,800 degrees.