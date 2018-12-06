Officials with the Corvallis School District and the Corvallis Police Department are investigating a threatening message scrawled on the wall of a bathroom at Corvallis High School, but do not believe the threat is credible.
Chief of Police Jonathan Sassaman said Thursday night that investigators believe they have traced the threat back to its source.
A note sent to parents by Kevin Bogatin, assistant superintendent of the Corvallis School District, said that the "investigation team does not feel that students or staff need to change their routine at this time."
The note from Bogatin added that "due to the heightened awareness and anxiety about this threat, we are implementing a school safety plan" on Friday for Corvallis High School that features extra safety precautions, including the presence of law enforcement officers.
The graffiti message, reported by a student Wednesday morning, indicated a possible threat on Friday and prompted an immediate investigation.
The note to parents from Bogatin noted that, despite rumors circulating among students, officials have received no additional threats.
Sassaman said investigation into the incident is continuing.