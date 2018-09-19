December 21, 1958 — September 9, 2018
Rod was born December 21, 1958 in Albany, Oregon to Norman and Mary Jane Rogers. He joined 16 year-old sister, Sharon, and brother, Malcolm, ten. Norman and Mary lived in town in an old Victorian house that seemed like a mansion to him as a child.
When Rod was five, his brother Malcolm drowned at the confluence of the Calapooia and Willamette Rivers. Shortly after, his mom enrolled him in swimming lessons and eventually the family moved out to the country on Columbus Street. As the only child left in the home, Rod would ride his bike the two miles into town to be with friends.
In high school, Rod enjoyed long distance running. He took up photography, shooting many weddings and graduations. He also got involved in magic tricks at an early age. This love of illusion and sleight of hand he enjoyed throughout his lifetime. He took many trips to the Magic Castle in Los Angeles accompanying his friend and magic mentor, Jerry Andrus, and met up with David Copperfield in Las Vegas to share his illusion ideas.
In 1979, Rod started working at Oremet Titanium. He worked there almost 40 years.
He coached basketball with the Boys and Girls Club, earned his pilot's license and later his CDL. Rod loved to travel and meet new people. Amongst his travels were Ecuador, Europe, train travel in the US, and a backpacking ferry trip to Alaska.
A highlight of his career was a 3 month stint in Las Vegas campaigning for Hilary Clinton.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 29 at Willamette Memorial Park.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.