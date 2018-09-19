May 13, 1932 — September 16, 2018
Patricia “Pat” Vorderstrasse 86, was called home by her Heavenly father on September 16, 2018.
She was born in Ansley, Nebraska to John and Ellen “Nell” Moore (Thorne). The family moved to Oregon eight years later and settled in Albany. Pat’s school years were spent at Central School and Albany Union High School, graduating in 1949, soon after she married her lifelong love, Charles.
After their first child was born Pat transitioned to a stay-at-home mom and became very active in her children’s lives. She was an active member of her church.
Pat enjoyed time at the coast cabin with family and friends, often hosting weekend stays at the cabin for her daughters’ large group of friends.
After the death of her daughter in 1988, Patricia helped to care for her two granddaughters. Then continued to provide care for her additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She helped to nurture and guide three generations of her family. Her commitment and love helped to shape the people they have become. Pat’s kitchen was always open for family, friends or friends of friends. Her hamburgers were a fan favorite. Pat was an inspiration to those who knew her, she loved unconditionally, had Jesus in her heart and seemed to know just what to say or when to listen. What seemed to come so naturally was her compassion for all. She was the heart and soul of our family and will continue to inspire us by her life and legacy.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles “Chuck”; daughter, Luann and brother, Thomas (Ann) of Tucson Arizona.
She is survived by, daughter, Linda (Darrel) Tedisch of Albany; son, Larry of Portland; son, Brian (Dawn) of Lebanon; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Hanan) of Virginia and Michael of Portland; and sister, Joan (David) Kreiger of Albany.
Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 20 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, followed by a reception. Burial will take place at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.