Linn County lawmaker, key to Greenway fight and flipping House, dies

Liz VanLeeuwen, founder of Linn County’s court advocacy program and a long-served state House representative who introduced a bill requiring every home in Oregon to have a gun, has died.

VanLeeuwen was a mid-Willamette Valley grass seed farmer, a determined worker and dedicated politician in the Oregon House of Representatives, where she championed agriculture.

Carolyn Oakley served with VanLeeuwen in the Legislature for a decade and described the Halsey resident as a mentor and dyed-in-the-wool Republican.

“She didn’t teeter at all,” Oakley said.

VanLeeuwen died at home on her farm in Halsey Sunday morning, Nov. 27. She was 97.

Oakley was among several who said VanLeeuwen was consistent in her advocacy for farmers and landowners and as a megaphone for constituents’ views, including backing pro-gun and anti-abortion laws in state government.

VanLeeuwen led efforts to resist the Willamette Greenway proposal in the 1960s and a similar proposal in 1971 to establish Oregon parks along both shores of the river.

She represented House District 37, at that time Linn County sans Albany, winning election in 1980. VanLeeuwen served from 1981 to 1999.

“There was no doubt in my mind where she was going and what she was going to say,” Oakley said.

Oakley said she volunteered in VanLeeuwen’s office for two congressional sessions before she was elected to the neighboring Albany district, the 36th.

“Finally, she says you’re going to run for office — we’re going to get you filed today,” Oakley said.

Oakley and VanLeeuwen were among organizers in their caucus who flipped the House in 1991, when the chamber gained three Republicans for a 32-28 majority over Democrats.

“We worked through the session, then the summer, then the next fall to get our candidates elected. And it happened,” Oakley said.

At a time when the Legislature’s perennial issues largely were whether Oregon should enact a sales tax or allow consumers to pump their own gas, Oakley said VanLeeuwen brought a more rural, spiritual view to state politics.

“We have all kinds, as Republicans,” Oakley said. “I’m probably a moderate, and I’d put Liz in the conservative bracket.”

VanLeeuwen footed legislation in 1993 not seeking to protect but to require at least one gun and ammunition on-hand in every home in the state. Oakley said the bill represented her mentor’s views on public safety.

“If and when you needed it, and if you knew how to use it, you should use it,” Oakley said.

Oakley, herself a hazelnut farmer, knew VanLeeuwen as a founder and part of her cohort within Oregon Women for Agriculture. VanLeeuwen also volunteered with Linn County Farm Bureau, an advocacy and lobby concern advancing crop producers’ interests in the state legislature.

Oregon Farm Bureau inducted Liz and husband George VanLeeuwen, known as Geo, into the organization’s hall of fame in 2005. They were the ninth farm to receive the honor.

Don Wirth knew VanLeeuwen as a fixture in gatherings from Halsey to Tangent starting in the 1970s, where she would attend community breakfasts and parades and meetings of farmers.

“That’s the way she was — it was an all-or-nothing thing,” Wirth said.

He said VanLeeuwen’s work in the Oregon House was an extension of that advocating for Linn County farmers.

“That’s what we were expecting of her,” Wirth said. “She worked hard to be the liaison we expected between the community and the Legislature.”

James VanLeeuwen remembered his mom as someone who “straightened out wrongdoing.”

He said tension between Oregon and landowners pushed Liz VanLeeuwen into politics.

“When they say they’re going to take your life’s work, you fight,” James VanLeeuwen said.

He said landowners worried the state would seize riverside property for the proposed Willamette Greenway under takings laws.

At the same time, criticism of Oregon’s air quality led the state to first regulate field burning in 1969 — common practice on mid-Willamette Valley grass farms.

The Senate introduced a bill in 1971 that sought to burn field burning. VanLeeuwen said the dangled threat of burning bans and moratoriums and seasonal suspensions led farmers to burn when they usually wouldn’t, taking advantage of periods that allowed for burning.

“We didn’t have this problem until the government got involved,” he said. “They really screwed things up.”

At home, VanLeeuwen and his three siblings knew their mom as a farmer and substitute teacher.

Liz VanLeeuwen grew up in Lakeside, in Southern Oregon, a daughter of a pioneer family and livestock ranchers who lost their holdings in the Great Depression.

James VanLeeuwen said Liz and Geo VanLeeuwen met when the woman was an Oregon State University student.

Liz VanLeeuwen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in homemaking education. She worked on farms to make money between courses at the school.

Geo VanLeeuwen was looking for students to labor in his fields.

“He went in to get a load of co-eds to weed, and she was the only one who could keep up with him,” James VanLeeuwen said.

When his mom was in the Legislature, he said the family had a phone that rang frequently.

“She’d come running down, huffing and puffing, because someone called and said they didn’t get their welfare check,” VanLeeuwen said. “She was driven.”