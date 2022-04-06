December 27, 1948 - March 07, 2022

John Charles Weber passed away on March 7, 2022 in Lima, Peru at the age of 73.

John was born in Selah, Washington on December 27, 1948, to J. Floyd Weber and Meryl (Mehner) Weber. He grew up in Yakima enjoying reading, the outdoors and sports, especially basketball. John graduated from Central Catholic High School where he was student body president, and from Gonzaga University.

He served three years in Kenya with the U. S. Peace Corps, where he taught advanced level high school biology. This setting peaked his interest in indigenous forests. He and his then wife, Bonnie, returned to the US in order to further their graduate studies with a goal of returning to Africa. John pursued forest genetics earning an MS from the University of Washington and a Ph.D. from the College of Forestry at Oregon State University. While in Corvallis, John worked with researchers in the PNW Research Station of the US Forest Service.

When he returned to Africa, John was based in Niger and Mali working for the World Agroforestry Centre (ICRAF). He was especially pleased that among his international colleagues were students he had taught while in Peace Corps.

John's primary research interests included genetic and environmental variation in native tree species in the tropics, vulnerability and adaptation of rural communities to climate change, and approaches to increase livelihoods of rural communities while also conserving their natural resources. He continued this work in Peru where he met his current wife, Carmen. They collaborated on several research projects in Peru and West Africa. Retiring in 2018, John, Carmen and daughter, Audrey, remained in Peru.

What brought him the greatest joy was spending time with Audrey. During the past two years of COVID lockdowns in Peru, in addition to attending to her online classes, Audrey and John composed stories, baked cookies, played football (Audrey played, John cheered), enjoyed trips to the beach, walks in the park with Audrey's dog, Kate, and anticipating Audrey's return to in-person classes as a third grader.

John was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind, his wife, Carmen Sotelo Montes, daughter Audrey, an extended Peruvian family, his brothers James and Gregg, sister Barbara (Birdsong), Aunt Patricia (Goberville) and their families, as well as lifelong friend, Bonnie Avery, her family, and their mutual friends in Corvallis.

John is buried in the Callao (new) British Cemetery in Lima, Peru.