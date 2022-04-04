August 14, 1930 - March 30, 2022

Fred Ehrman, Jr., 91, of Gering, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Heritage Estates in Gering. His funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Services will be livestreamed on Bridgman Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Military Honors will be rendered by the Gering American Legion Post #36 Honor Guard. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to The Roberta Ryan Ehrman Nursing Scholarship Fund or The Legacy Of The Plains Museum in Gering. Online condolences may be made by viewing Fred's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

He was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on August 14, 1930, to Fred Ehrman Sr. and Roberta "Pat" (Ryan) Ehrman. Fred grew up on his parent's farm in Gering Valley, where they were engaged in farming, ranching, and cattle feeding. Fred graduated from East Gering Valley Grade School, Gering High School, and attended Scottsbluff Junior College. He married Dorothy Munroe in Gering, Nebraska, April 8th, 1951. He was inducted into the United States Marine Corp in December 1951 and received an Honorable Discharge from active duty in December 1953. He served as an Aviation Electronics Technician and was discharged with the rank of Sergeant. Fred and Dorothy then rented the family farm in Gering Valley and the ranch in Banner County and started their career in farming/ranching. Three sons and a daughter, Nick, Steve, Larry and his twin sister Lori, were born to this family. Dorothy lost her battle with cancer on January 6, 1971, two weeks after her 42nd birthday. On August 19th, 1972, Fred and Sue Dort Gueck, widow of H. Eldon Gueck, were married and Fred added Sue and her six children, Brian, Joan, Jim, Janet, Susan and Nancy to his family. Fred, Sue and their 10 children then made Fred's farm their home. A few years later, Fred and Sue combined their properties into ranching, farming and cattle feeding operation under the name of Ehrman Agri.

Over the years, Fred served his Community, County and State on various boards and committees including Scotts Bluff County Farm Bureau, Nebraska Potato Certification Association, Nebraska Potato Growers, Steering Committee for Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association, Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association as well as organizational meetings, Nile Valley Grain Coop, Scotts Bluff County Hospital Authority, West Nebraska General Hospital Board of Directors, Scotts Bluff County Board of Adjustment, North Platte Natural Resources District, Scotts Bluff County United Way as well as many positions on the Administrative Board of the Gering United Methodist Church. He was a 4-H leader, served on the Scotts Bluff County 4-H Council, Scotts Bluff County Extension Board, Gering Valley School Board, Gering Valley Rural Fire District, and the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research Station Advisory Board.

Fred and Sue retired in 1986, and travelled, mostly in the United States, for two years before making their home for the last 33 years in southern Oregon. They lived in Brookings, Coquille and last 18 years in Albany, Oregon, at the Mennonite Village Retirement Community. Sue passed away in July of 2015. Fred returned to Nebraska in September 2021 to be closer to family when his health began to decline. Thank you to the staff at The Village at Regional West and at Heritage Estates for providing excellent care to Fred in his final few months.

Fred is survived by sons, Nick (Diana) Ehrman, Steve (Kelly) Ehrman, Larry (Kim) Ehrman, Jim (Dana) Gueck, and his daughters Lori Ehrman (Jeff) Reifschneider, Joan Gueck (Dave) Koehler, Janet Gueck Steele, Susan (Mike) Gueck-Gunn, Nancy Gueck Elliott and daughter-in-law Amy Gueck. He has 28 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy, second wife Sue, son Brian Gueck, sisters Roberta "Bobbie" McKinley, Enid Branch, his parents and other loved ones.