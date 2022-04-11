Barbara Ross leaves legacy of influence, perseverance

Former Oregon state representative and Benton County commissioner Barbara Ross died Monday, April 4. She was 86. Services are being planned for sometime in June in Salem.

Her decades of public service included serving on the Benton County Board of Commissioners from 1976 to 1986, the Corvallis School Board from 1993 to 2001, and the Oregon House of Representatives District 35 from 1994-2000.

Ross and her husband, Joe Omelchuk, moved to Portland in 2011. Omelchuck died in 2018.

Ross landed in Corvallis in 1970, when her first husband, Dick Ross, took a faculty position at Oregon State University. She arrived with three young children, a master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas and a passion for helping people in need.

There was a gaping hole in the social safety net, and she threw herself into finding a way to patch it. Ross and a handful of other Corvallis residents launched a local chapter of Fish, an ecumenical social services organization that was just getting off the ground nationally.

For the next 15 years or so, Fish of Corvallis was one of the city’s most effective charities, providing a variety of emergency services to help people through a rough patch.

She also became active in Democratic politics. In 1976 she led the search committee to draft a candidate for Benton County commissioner, but “we couldn’t find anybody but a bunch of droopy old men.”

So, Ross tossed her own hat into the ring. Conventional wisdom at the time said a social worker — especially a female social worker — could never win the election. Not only did Ross win, but she held onto her seat on the Board of Commissioners for the next 10 years.

A teacher and a doer

Harry Demarest, the county Democratic chairman from 1988 to 1998, met Ross in the early 1980s through local Democratic Party politics. He said she was more than just a party member, she wore many hats including being a longtime activist and past president of the Corvallis League of Women Voters.

“Some people like to do things, and some people like to teach,” Demarest said. “She was a teacher and doer.”

Encouraging younger people to get involved with public service and showing people the ropes were big parts of Ross’ personality, Demarest said. He added she was also a lot of fun — known for throwing great parties, working the room, and making sure everyone felt included. And she was always recruiting.

“I don’t think she ever ran for something where she didn’t try to get someone else to do it,” he said.

After he learned of her death, Demarest began calling around to share the sad news. In doing that he realized how widespread Ross’ influence had been. She was known to so many organizations and individuals, a cross-section of society that few could traverse in one lifetime.

“Barbara was involved in all these groups,” he said. “She made a difference in a half a dozen different areas.”

Ross stepped down from the county commission in 1986 to become special projects coordinator for the Oregon Department of Human Resources, where she led statewide campaigns to reduce teen pregnancy and high school dropout rates.

The life of the party

Anne Schuster, a Benton County commissioner from 2014 to 2018, was friends with Ross for around 15 years. She said Ross loved life and she wanted to engage with as many people as she could wherever she went. She was always having fun.

“And she was always giving me advice,” Schuster said. “She essentially helped me get elected as commissioner because I hated fundraising, and she helped a lot with that.”

Ross didn’t like to lose people, Schuster said, recalling the way she would hold court at New Morning Bakery after she moved away. Schuster said Ross would schedule a marathon of meetings, one after the other. She would call, send notes, whatever it took to maintain the connections she built.

“She was remarkable and unforgettable,” Schuster said. “She had this Texas drawl in her voice, and I loved her laugh. She laughed a lot.”

For a person so invested in spending time with others, Ross suffered a cruel blow when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, Schuster said. But her lasting impact, a legacy of inspiring others — and asking them to step for their communities — will remain in the memories of many people.

In 1993, Ross won the first of two four-year terms on the Corvallis School District's school board, and the following year she made her first foray into state politics with a run for the District 35 seat in the Oregon House of Representatives. She was elected to the House three times before term limits forced her out in 2000.

A notable victory came in the 1999 session, when Ross helped pass legislation enabling school districts to float local option tax levies to supplement their state funding. That same year, Corvallis became the first community in the state to pass such a levy.

A passion for her community

Curtis Wright described Ross as a strong leader, significant yet humble, with a powerfully persuasive voice for doing good. He said she had a heart as big as Corvallis and a passion for improving the community. They first met in 2006 when she was speaking to a Leadership Corvallis class.

“She was talking about how a community is only made better when people get out of their comfort zone and get involved in solving problems,” Wright said. “She was a great example of that. Corvallis is a far better place today than it would have been had Barbara not been here.”

Humility was among Ross’ admirable virtues, Wright said. He recalled at their first meeting the way she emphasized the importance of acting on behalf of others without patting herself on the back for doing exactly that. Having been a city councilor and mayor in California, Wright said Ross had qualities that inspired others to come forward and help.

“She had a real passion for making life much better here,” he said. “Especially for those struggling with difficult circumstances.”

In 2004, Ross threw her considerable clout behind now State Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, who battled in a divisive Democratic primary for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives. Gelser Blouin’s opponent held onto her seat in that election, then resigned in disgrace the following year.

Inspiring others to step up

As a young mother of a child with a disability, Gelser Blouin took an issue to a League of Women Voters town hall. She described herself as “the super annoying constituent” in that scenario, but she took away a life lesson from Ross, who was gracious under fire.

This resulted in an invitation to the Capitol, and Gelser Blouin took advantage of to lobby Ross about early intervention and early childhood education. Ross took Gelser Blouin and her child onto the Legislature’s floor for a speech on the topic. Not long after, Ross recruited Gelser Blouin to replace her on the school board.

“And then it was she eventually that urged me to run for the Legislature the first time,” Gelser Blouin said. “She was with me literally every step of the way. She taught me how to knock on doors, how to raise money, everything.”

Up to a few months ago, Ross was still offering her guidance. She would call frequently, send emails, jump on Zoom hearings, and even show up at the office before the pandemic. At the end, she was still deeply committed to mental health, recovery services, housing, and state-level criminal justice reform.

Gelser Blouin said Ross had the heart of a social worker. She knew the value in networking, listening to people, even the difficult ones, was key to understanding complex issues. She never wrote anyone off — everybody was valued.

“What she invested in me was time, mentorship, friendship and confidence,” she said. “She made an effort to invest in women, an effort to invest in women that weren’t afraid to ruffle feathers and be persistent, ask difficult questions and challenge the status quo.”

Ross didn’t remain idle long. Aleita Hass-Holcombe, the organizer of the Corvallis Homeless Shelter Coalition, got Ross to volunteer at the group’s cold weather shelter. Soon Ross was a member of the coalition’s board, where all her old organizational and networking skills came to the fore.

A legacy of building community

Julie Manning, Corvallis mayor from 2010 to 2014, met Ross in the 1990s. Manning was on the school district budget committee and Ross was a board member as well as a state representative — a noteworthy doubling of public service duties. From the beginning, Ross had Manning’s respect and admiration.

“We are often inspired by role models and I certainly would place Barbara in that category,” Manning said. “She was a person who lived her values and who was not afraid to roll up her sleeves and work hard.”

Ross was a catalyst and an organizer at heart, Manning said, adding that she had a great sense of finding the stakeholders to address any given issue. She was one of the many Ross encouraged to step into public service and advocate for the marginalized and less fortunate.

“She was always up for the challenge, full of energy, and really had the will to work together,” she said. “I really believe she saw the potential in everyone.”

Without a doubt, however, the coalition’s crowning achievement was the opening of Partners Place.

Built on the site of a fire-damaged apartment building with $1.25 million in grants and donations, the complex gives some of the city’s long-term homeless a fresh start. Along with a rent-subsidized apartment, the residents receive individualized support services to help keep them from winding up back on the streets.

“The success of that project gave her a lot of joy,” Manning said. “It was very rewarding. She brought people together to do good things.”

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

