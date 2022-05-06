Now open in Albany: Bentley's Coffee

Salem coffee chain Bentley’s Coffee has arrived in Albany at 1260 Price Road SE.

Owner Brian Eastman opened shop at 5:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, and it didn’t take long for people to notice; cars were wrapped around the parking lot in lines that went into the street, everyone waiting for that first sip of a hot Caramel Macchiato or an iced Strawberry Lemonade Fusion.

“It feels amazing to open our first location out of the Salem/Keizer area,” Eastman said. “It’s awesome to have the opportunity to be in a new community and make donations to the animals.”

Named after Eastman’s 16-year-old Yorkie/Shih Tzu, Bentley’s is a dog-friendly drive-thru with options for four-legged friends as well as their parents. The peanut butter banana “PupShake” is a favorite, with half of the proceeds going to local animal shelters.

Bentley’s partnered with Tangent-based SafeHaven Humane Society for the Albany grand opening, offering a free 16-ounce specialty drink with a minimum $1 donation to the no-kill shelter on Friday and Saturday.

For a $1 donation, customers on Friday could choose from a Strawberry Lemonade Fusion, Oreo Milkshake, Caramel Macchiato or The Peach Ring. The $1 drinks on Saturday are the Sour Patch Kid, Cotton Candy Milkshake, Mango RISQ Fusion and The Nutella.

Pretty sweet, huh?

Bentley himself was on-site for the grand opening of his fifth store, sporting a bandana scarf to keep him warm in the rain. The poor weather didn’t dampen the celebration, however, as customers rolled down their windows to listen to music playing from speakers and pet the dogs in the parking lot.

Six-year-old K-9 brothers Bear and Bo greeted customers at their cars. The black Labrador retrievers have been at SafeHaven for two months and are looking for a fur-ever home they can both go to.

Eastman said this was the most well attended grand opening of all of his store locations. He plans to keep expanding but isn’t sure where to go next.

Bentley’s is open from 5:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Don’t forget to bring your dog and your sweet tooth.

