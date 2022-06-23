Night road work on Ninth in Corvallis

Road resurfacing is scheduled between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from June 26 to July 1 on Corvallis’ Ninth Street from Circle Boulevard to Conifer Boulevard, according to a news release. The work includes asphalt grinding, paving and restriping of the travel lanes.

The following adjustments will be to protect the work zone at night:

The intersection of Ninth Street and Circle Boulevard will be closed to traffic in all directions from 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26 until 6 a.m. Monday, June 27. Detours will be posted and flaggers will be on-site to assist travelers.

Monday evening June 27 to Friday morning July 1, Ninth Street between Circle and Conifer will be restricted to single-lane traffic in each direction.

Monday evening June 27 to Friday morning July 1, the intersection of Ninth Street and Walnut Boulevard will be closed to eastbound and westbound traffic. Detours will be posted and flaggers will be on-site to assist motorists.

Corvallis Transit Service Route 2 stops between Circle and Conifer will be closed at times to facilitate construction, according to the release. Changes to CTS stops or routes will be posted on the City’s website.

The release notes the schedule is subject to change due to impacts from weather and unforeseen delays. Resurfacing is also occurring on Technology Loop as well as Fernwood Circle.

