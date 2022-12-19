Next phase of Highway 20 upgrades is coming, here's what's planned

Ongoing safety improvements on Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany are moving into the next phase in January, but not before the road claimed two more lives.

The two-lane rural commuter route seeing more than 18,000 motorists daily suffers high crash numbers and poor visibility for those turning on and off the highway, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT specifically cites problems with rear-end and turning crashes due to slowing vehicles and limited gaps as well as a large number of highway accesses and driveways.

A 2016 study recommended safety improvements along the corridor, some of which are part of the current project.

Two fatal crashes on Highway 20 over the weekend reported by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office highlight the need for safety improvements.

A multivehicle crash Saturday, Dec. 17 near Granger Avenue left an 87-year-old Corvallis woman dead and two injured, including the driver and another passenger, when their Ford Explorer crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a Kenworth semi-truck hauling mail head-on, which then hit a Toyota Highlander behind the Ford, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Granger Avenue sits at the midway point in the area of the first phase of safety improvements.

And a head-on crash west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis on Sunday, Dec. 18, resulted in the death 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry. The woman’s Honda CRV was hit when a Volkswagen Touareg left its lane at the curve in the road, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The $28.2 million safety improvement project runs from Conifer Boulevard near Corvallis to North Albany Road. It includes a $4.2 million left turn lane from the Children's Farm Home to the Merloy Avenue intersection, and $4 million for intersection improvements at Garland Nursery and Granger Avenue, both under the 2018-2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

The remaining $20 million for corridor safety improvements stem from House Bill 2017, a $5.3 billion tax and fee plan for funding transit projects and improvements around Oregon.

Trees and vegetation will be cleared between Conifer Boulevard and Merloy Avenue to prepare for phase two construction. Both phases are expected to be completed by the end of 2023, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

New LED lights were installed at the Highway 20 and Granger Avenue intersection, and later this winter lights are planned at the Highway 20 and Independence Highway intersection.

Phase 1 upgrades at Granger Avenue, Independence Highway:

Buffered right turn lane (westbound).

Median acceleration lane for left turning vehicles (eastbound).

Striping and signing to guide bicycles through intersections.

Upgrading signing and striping for railroad crossings.

Adding centerline and shoulder rumble strips.

Stormwater treatment.

Building a short multi-use path above a new 20-foot retaining wall at Independence Highway for compatibility with the planned Benton County Bikeway.

Phase 1 proposed upgrades near Garland Nursery:

Widening shoulders.

Adding rumble strips.

Raising the outside edge of pavement on the curve.

Removing fixed objects such as trees or poles near the outside of the curve/north side of the highway.

Phase 2 proposed upgrades (in design):

Add center two-way left turn lane.

Treat stormwater runoff.

Replace sidewalk with a short section of multi-use path on the east side between Conifer Boulevard and NE Pilkington Avenue for compatibility with the planned Benton County Bikeway.

More Corvallis news

More Albany news