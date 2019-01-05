Snow zone sign
The story: In December the Oregon Department of Transportation installed a "snow zone" sign on northbound Interstate-5 near the rest stop at the Santiam River, ODOT officials said they were looking at ways to improve winter operations and noted that the series of hills near Enchanted Forest have made it extremely difficult for large trucks and other vehicles during major snow and ice events.
The latest: The sign has been taken down. ODOT public information officer Angela Beers Seydel said that the sign was causing confusion among motorists who were concerned that bad weather was ahead of them on the highway. Beers Seydel said the sign will be replaced by one that that rotates and that the "snow zone" indication will only be visible unless actual winter conditions made it necessary.
James Day
Board vacancies
The story: The city of Corvallis has more than 20 boards and commissions. Mayor Biff Traber coordinates the applications process for openings and appoints individuals to fill the open spots.
The latest: Traber forwarded to the City Council a recommendation to place retired pastor Steve Lee on the Corvallis Budget Commission. The 18-member body, which consists of the nine councilors and nine citizen members, reviews the annual city spending plan and forward its recommendation to the council. Lee ran unsuccessfully for the City Council in Ward 1 in November. In addition, Traber appointed Bradley Olson to a finish on the city's Housing and Community Development Advisory Board. The board formulates and recommends policies on housing and community revitalization issues, with an emphasis on older, declining, or lower income neighborhoods. Lee and Olson's appointments were confirmed as part of the consent agenda at the Dec. 17 council meeting.
James Day
Restaurant approved
The story: Developers went before the Corvallis Planning Commission Dec. 19 seeking approval of a detailed development plan to construct a 5,676 square foot Denny's restaurant and bar with associated site improvements at 2483 NW Kings Blvd at the Timberhill Shopping Center. The meeting was required because the entire Timberhill Shopping Center has a planned development overlay zone, and an approved conceptual development plan dating back to the 1980s. Thus, said Jason Yaich, planning division manager, any new construction such as the Denny’s restaurant required commission approval of any detailed development plan.
The latest: The Planning Commission unanimously approved the application for the Denny's permit at its Dec. 19 meeting at the downtown fire station.
James Day