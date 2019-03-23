Here are updates on news stories that we have been following:
Arbor Day events
The story: The city of Corvallis annually schedules events that focus on the city’s urban forestry program and other efforts to preserve and protect trees around Arbor Day, which is April 26.
The latest: Corvallis has been designed a Tree City USA and Mayor Biff Traber will read a proclamation about the honor, the city’s 18th in a row, at the 6 p.m. April 1 Corvallis City Council meeting at the downtown fire station. Other events planned include a tree-planting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5 at Cloverland Park and a second event on Arbor Day itself, April 26, at Riverbend Park.
Homeless planning
The story: The Housing Opportunities Action Council, which is charged with implementing the 10-year plan of the city of Corvallis and Benton County to address homelessness and housing issues, has been working on a restructuring plan, aided by facilitator Ari Basil-Wagner of Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. HOAC likely will be morphing into a new advisory board that will be under Benton County jurisdiction. The new group must be approved by the city of Corvallis, Benton County officials and the social service agencies, educational entities and faith representatives that comprise the current council. The new group tentatively will be called Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity (HOPE). An intergovernmental agreement will be required to establish it, and its governing board and executive committee likely will feature a different mix of representatives under the HOAC model. HOPE likely will include more Corvallis City Council representation, as well as homeless individuals, business sector representatives and veterans. HOPE likely will retain its co-chair structure, which features Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber and Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot.
The latest: HOAC originally was scheduled to hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 27, at the downtown fire station. However, Shawn Collins, the United Way project manager, said the meeting has been canceled because “the work to craft an IGA and draft bylaws is taking longer than expected.” The next public discussion of the plan will be at an April 9 joint work session involving the Benton County Board of Commissioners and the Corvallis City Council.
Water master plan
The story: The city of Corvallis is embarking on a three-year project to update its water master plan. The $1.8 million project will include contracted consulting services with the Portland office of Carollo Engineers, a nationwide environmental engineering firm that specializes in the planning, design, and construction of water and wastewater facilities. The new water plan will update existing plans for water distribution (last updated in 1998), the Rock Creek Treatment Plant (last updated in 2000) and the Taylor Treatment Plant (last updated in 2002). Two public open houses will be held during the process, with dates still to be determined. It is likely that one of the open houses will be in the 2018-19 fiscal year and the second in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The City Council is expected to review and approve the plan in 2021.
The latest: The city has posted an online survey asking residents about how they use water in Corvallis. To participate in the survey, which city officials say takes five minutes, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CorvallisWater. The survey is available in Spanish and English.