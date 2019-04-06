Elliott State Forest
The story: The State Land Board is working on a plan to divest itself of the Elliott State Forest, which covers 82,000 acres of low-elevation woodlands in the Coast Range north of Coos Bay. The forest includes significant stands of old-growth trees. At the board’s Dec. 2018 meeting it was concluded that Oregon State University’s research capability will be part of a a multifaceted approach to a resolution for the forest, with public ownership, habitat preservation, recreation, education and “decoupling” the forest from the Common School Fund as the key pillars.
The latest: The Department of State Lands and OSU signed an agreement in February that outlines the issues needing to be explored and addressed in developing a plan for State Land Board consideration at its Dec. 10 meeting in Salem. The planning process will examine what a world-class research program on the Elliott could look like, what it will take to realize that vision, and how the forest can be managed for that purpose while also protecting benefits such as recreation and conservation and generating revenue to be self-supporting.
Commission vacancies
The story: The Corvallis Planning Commission and the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission both play key roles in the city’s land-use policies by reviewing applications, conducting public hearings and making recommendations to the City Council. Commissioners are volunteers who attend one or two meetings per month.
The latest: The terms of Planning Commission members Jim Boeder, Tom Jensen and Susan Morré and Historic Resources Commission members Roz Keeney, Sue Licht and Cathy Kerr all expire June 30. All six are eligible to re-apply for another term. In addition, there are two vacancies on the Historic Resources Commission. Those interested in applying for HRC positions should go to www.corvallisoregon.gov/bc-hrc. Those interested in the Planning Commission should visit www.corvallisoregon.gov/bc-pc. The deadline to apply is May 10. The City Council will interview applicants June 6 and vote on filling the vacancies June 17.
Resolution on prejudice
The story: Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber opened the March 17 Corvallis City Council meeting with remarks about the terrorist attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed 50 people at a pair of mosques. “These are horrible events and a horrible topic to be discussing,” said Traber, who added that he “wanted to comment on what the city of Corvallis is and what our values are, and our support of Muslim community members.”
The latest: At the April 1 meeting councilors unanimously passed a resolution “reaffirming the city’s commitment to be a community free of prejudice, bigotry and hate and to be a welcoming community of safety and respect for all.” The city plans to forward the resolution to Oregon State University President Ed Ray, Linn and Benton county elected officials and the neighboring cities of Adair Village, Albany, Lebanon, Millersburg, Monroe, Philomath and Sweet Home. Former Corvallis resident Atta Elayyan, 33, a Web entrepreneur, teacher and indoor soccer goalkeeper, was one of the persons killed in Christchurch.
James Day