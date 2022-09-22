New ways the mid-Willamette Valley is helping Ukraine

Art for Ukraine: "Art for Ukraine" is an exhibit that is a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees, on display through September at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. in Corvallis. Uzhhorod, Ukraine, is a sister city to Corvallis. Thousands of people have fled the eastern border of Ukraine to take refuge in the relative safety of Uzhhorod in the West, overwhelming its limited resources and necessitating outside help to manage the crisis. Six local artists are donating the proceeds of their work to the Corvallis Sister Cities Association, which will use the money to provide housing, food, medical care and other services for the refugees. Prints by Earl Newman, abstracts by Bruce Osen, mosaics by Alice Sperling and Lyn Radosovich, hand-cut silhouettes by April Fisher, and a Steven Evans sunflower design made in honor of Ukraine are on display along the brick wall of the bakery and are for sale.

Doughnuts for Ukraine: Gnomenuts Hot Donuts is hosting another "Donuts for Ukraine" event during September. Gnomenuts will be at the Melon Shack at U.S. Highway 20 and Garden Avenue in Corvallis from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, serving hot doughnuts, Starbucks coffee, churros, hot cocoa, hot cider and cold beverages. At the last event, over $5,000 was raised for Ukraine. Organizers hope to raise another $5,000 for the Corvallis-Uzhhorod Sister City Association. Information: 541-602-0484.

Concert for Ukraine: "Metal Mayhem for Ukraine" is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. 2 Black Sheets Productions will feature a mixture of metal and thrash music performed by Red Eyed Demons, Splintered Thrones, Hyper Sloth, Crimson Guardian and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the people of Ukraine. Cost: $15 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=142697, or $20 at the door.

Poetry for Ukraine: Local teacher and poet Linda Chisholm wrote a book of poetry. As one of her last wishes, she dedicated "What Does One Say?" to the people of Ukraine and the great courage they have demonstrated to the rest of the world. This collection of poems is a personal reflection on a life lived. The book is available for $25 from Carol Trueba of the Corvallis Sister Cities Uzhhorod Council at 541-760-8081 or Caroltrueba@gmail.com. Proceeds will go to support Ukrainian refugees.