The Corvallis Sister Cities Association is gathering items to make 500 first aid kits to send to Uzhhorod, Ukraine, which has been Corvallis’ sister city for more than 30 years. When individuals, mostly mothers with children, fled to Uzhhorod for safety, they lost most of their belongings, including first aid kits. Local residents are asked to consider donating items for the kits and/or helping pack the kits. There are five drop-off sites for the first aid kit items. To see a list of items and drop-off sites, visit https://sistercities.corvallis.or.us/first-aid-kit-project.

Local artists Earl Newman has created an original screen print and donated it to the Corvallis Sister Cities Association Refugee Fund. Copies are numbered and signed. See sistercities.corvallis.or.us/Uzhhorod for a picture of the print. Contact Carol Trueba, Caroltrueba@gmail.com or 541-760-8081, to purchase.

A local poet, Linda Chisholm, has dedicated a book of poetry, “What Does One Say,” to the Corvallis Sister Cities Association Refugee Fund prior to her passing. Copies are for sale at $25 each. Contact Carol Trueba, Caroltrueba@gmail.com or 541-760-8081, for details.

Local artists Isabella and Allessandra Bakker have painted two sunflower pictures, “Field of Hope” and “Rise.” They were reproduced by Kathy Rackham King and are available as greeting cards or posters. Four notecards (two of each print) are $25, and 8x10 prints are $25 each. Contact Carol Trueba, Caroltrueba@gmail.com or 541-760-8081, to purchase.