The Siuslaw National Forest has a new supervisor.
Robert Sanchez started on Monday as the top administrator of the Siuslaw, the Forest Service announced. He previously served as deputy supervisor of the Coconino National Forest in Arizona.
Sanchez replaces Angela Elam, who has been interim supervisor since April. The position opened up in March after Jerry Ingersoll, who had led the Siuslaw since 2010, left to assume a deputy regional forester position in Alaska.
The 630,000-acre Siuslaw National Forest, which is headquartered in Corvallis, includes Marys Peak and the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
Born in Texas, Sanchez has a bachelor’s degree in forest resources and watershed management from the University of Idaho.
He started his Forest Service career as a seasonal employee with the Idaho Panhandle National Forest and went on to work as a hydrologist with the Helena, Clearwater and Mendocino national forests. He served four years as a district ranger with the Colville and Uinta Wasatch Cache national forests.