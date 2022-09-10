New playground coming to Corvallis’ Porter Park

The children’s playground at Porter Park in Corvallis will be closed for about eight weeks for construction.

The park,1895 NW Hayes Ave., is getting “much-needed” replacement playground equipment, according to a news release from the city. The total cost of the project is approximately $200,000, the release states, and work is expected to wrap up in October.

The new playground will feature two structures with shade toppers, one meant for kids ages 2-5 and one for ages 5-12, according to the release, and new swings are coming along with wood fiber surfacing.

Named after Fred J. Porter, great-grandson of Benton County pioneer, Johnson Mulkey, Porter Park was purchased in 1969, opening to the public in 1971, the city release states, and the playground equipment is more than four decades old, no longer meeting safety and accessibility requirements.

Citing rising costs and change in how the city can use parks-related development fees, the news release highlights additional funds were needed to advance the project. A $5,000 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Corvallis Sunrisers supporting playground accessibility features

Find design plans and project status updates on the Parks & Recreation Department website.