New management behind Albany Veterans Day parade faces unexpected hiccups

Leadership behind Albany's Veterans Day parade is new this year, and it hasn't been the easiest of transitions.

When Christine Ferguson took up the mantle as chief organizer, she didn’t know what she was getting into. Sure, she knew that the parade drew thousands of attendees a year and claims to be “the largest veterans parade west of the Mississippi.”

What she didn’t know was that she essentially would be starting from scratch: The Veterans Commemoration Association, which had organized the parade for the past dozen years, had dissolved.

It’s been a rough start, and many people are wondering if the parade will carry on this year, Ferguson acknowledged. She even considered resigning, she said. But it will, and she won't.

A nonprofit dissolves

For the past 12 years, the Veterans Commemorative Association has taken on the monumental task of putting on the Veterans Day parade in Albany, Al Severson, former vice president, said. Support, however, has dwindled, and more recently, the association was comprised of only three executive members, including himself.

Part of the problem, former president Patty Louisiana said, is that when she was ready to step down to care for an ill relative sometime in 2020 or '21, there was no clear successor. That's because of a technicality in the association's by-laws.

To be nominated for presidency, “one must attend over 51% of the prior years meetings to be eligible and to be considered for nomination to an executive board position, one must have chaired a successful event the prior year,” Louisiana wrote March 30 to the Oregon Department of Justice — which oversees the dissolutions of organizations — in letter updating the closeout process for the Veterans Commemorative Association.

At the time, she wrote, no one who fit that bill had stepped forward.

“It would be in the best interest of the organization to give a new nonprofit group a clean slate to begin as they see fit,” Louisiana wrote.

In an interview, Louisiana said she also attributes some of the upheaval to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the did not operate at full scale for the past two years, opting instead for a “reverse parade,” spearheaded first in 2020 by the YMCA.

Loss of tax-exempt status

Years before the dissolution, however, came a warning sign: the loss of tax-exemption, the thing that makes a nonprofit a nonprofit — for the most part, that is.

“Our records indicate that the organization lost its IRS 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in 2017 for failing to file required returns with the IRS," Kristina Edmunson, communications director at the Department of Justice, said by email. "It is possible, although not generally recommended, to operate as a nonprofit corporation without IRS tax-exempt status.”

All three core members — Severson, Louisiana and former secretary Marilyn Myers — said they were unaware of the loss of tax-exempt status. They also engaged in some finger-pointing.

Louisiana identified Myers as the person responsible for filing tax information and Severson as a previous treasurer. It was Myers' name and signature on the CT-12, an annual report charities must file with the Department of Justice, separate from the IRS 990 form.

Severson said that although he had previously held the title of treasurer, he had not dealt with anything financial for some time and instead had focused on outreach for the parade.

Denying responsibility, Myers said that money matters were the domain of the treasurer and that third-party tax preparers were used for filing forms with the IRS.

Missing records?

At the time Ferguson volunteered for the committee, she didn't know any of this. But she walked into a storm of feelings about how the parade should be run and general upset over the Veterans Commemorative Association's dissolution.

“This year has been a challenge because people don’t trust us,” Ferguson said.

That distrust went public when in April, the association received a lot of negative feedback on its Facebook page after a GoFundMe campaign was created to solicit financial help for the parade.

People were confused by the change in organization's name, now called the Linn County Veterans Day Parade, and didn't see the post as legitimate, Ferguson said.

Severson said it has been a struggle to let everyone know the event will continue this year even if its organization as it's been known will not.

Compounding the confusion is that some supplies and documents have gone missing. Severson alleges that many years of history were lost.

Among the many documents that accumulated over the years were financial documents and photos from the last 10 years of the parade, Severson said.

“We’re back to square one,” he said.

Although he was aware of the dissolution before it occurred, he said he didn’t anticipate losing access to documents and photographs.

“When records disappear, it sets off red flags,” he said.

Records found?

Louisiana and Myers apparently have those records.

The DOJ requires a process be followed to dissolve an organization. That process includes filling out a closing form, submitting outstanding financial reports and listing organizations or people who will receive the charity’s assets upon dissolution, according to the DOJ’s website.

According to Louisiana's letter to the DOJ, she dispersed remaining funds to Linn County Veterans Memorial Association and Veterans of Foreign War Post 584.

“Regarding the association's corporate records, both Marilyn Meyers (sic) and myself have retained these records. First to organize what each has, next to organize the various committee files and lastly to shred old and outdated information," she wrote to the DOJ.

"We will both retain records until they become outdated. Regarding parade and event photographs, we look to digitize what we have and turn them over to the Albany Historical Museum.”

According to Edmunson, charitable organizations should either give valuable nonmonetary assets to similar organizations or sell them, with the proceeds going to charitable organizations. Other assets are up to the discretion of the dissolving organization.

"Corporate records, like minutes and financial records, should be kept for a number of years, in case any issues arise," Edmunson said.

Louisiana said by phone the new committee members should have everything they need. Before she left, she handed over parade route maps, a script and names of the event sponsors.

That’s more than what she started with, she said.

“There never was a three-ring binder of information,” Louisiana said. The new organization should make the parade their own, instead of following what she did.

But to the American Legion, which is helping to organize this year's parade, that isn’t enough. Legion members are struggling to figure out who participated in past years. They also wish the Veterans Commemorative Association had given them such supplies as safety vests and walkie-talkies.

As a result, they will have to buy the supplies or rely on donations, Karen Force, the American Legion’s executive assistant, said.

Marching on

If you want to get in touch with Ferguson, you may find her giving a presentation at a civics club or in a meeting at the American Legion or at her computer at home. She doesn’t have an office, and doesn’t see the need for one.

Because she’s out in the community.

Ferguson joined the the Linn County Veterans Day Parade, which is currently operating under the umbrella of the American Legion, with little experience. She had recently moved from Virginia and was looking for more friends. She previously worked with the Cub Scouts but has never put on a parade.

“The more I have learned about what veterans gave up, the more passionate I’ve gotten,” she said.

Although Severson no longer holds an executive position, he remains active in putting together the parade. He isn't interested in trying to get in touch with old leadership. He wants to focus on the veterans themselves, he said.

It's a chance to “close the book and start a new chapter,” Severson said.

He just hopes more young people join the cause to replace those who fall out.

“No young ones are coming in, and it’s getting smaller, and people are getting older,” he said. He worries for the future.

For her part, Ferguson is determined to make sure everyone knows the parade will march on. It's scheduled for 11 a.m. Veterans Day, Nov. 11, just as it has been for many years prior. The procession will start on Pacific Boulevard and march through the downtown before ending at the Linn County Courthouse.

“My focus is to get the parade on the street this year,” she said. “It’s about honoring our veterans.”

