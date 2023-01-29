New Linn County CASA Director aims to match every child with an advocate

Court Appointed Special Advocates support and advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care until they find a safe, permanent home, but not every child who needs an advocate has one.

Leslee Mayers, the new executive director for CASA of Linn County, hopes to change that.

“A CASA is a community volunteer that is appointed by a judge whose focus is on advocating for what is best for the child,” Mayers said. “The CASA is there to be with the child throughout the entire process until their case is closed with the Oregon Department of Human Services.”

Give or take, about 65% of children who need a CASA in Linn County have one. Mayers said there are 46 active volunteers at the moment, and she is always looking for more.

Advocates typically have one to two cases and stay with those children until they are placed in permanent homes. Anyone who is interested in learning more about becoming a CASA can email Mayers at leslee.mayers@linncasa.org.

The volunteer position is different from being a caseworker or an attorney in that the CASA’s sole purpose is to advocate for the child, not the parent or any other person involved. Oftentimes, an abused child’s CASA volunteer will be the only constant adult presence in their lives.

Children who are assigned a CASA are more likely to be adopted and half as likely to reenter foster care, according to the CASA website.

Mayers started her role Jan. 4, and she said she has already made great connections with community partners in Linn County. Some of those connections were harder to upkeep during the pandemic, she added, and she aims to serve as somebody who is stable in the executive director role to establish CASA’s presence in the community.

Mayers’ connection to CASA began when she started fostering children in her own home and recognized the important role their CASA’s played in their lives. In that time, she became educated on how trauma can impact a child’s developing brain.

Mayers worked at Oregon State University from 2008 to 2020, leading the university’s new student transition program. That experience helped prepare her for the administrative, event planning and networking skills she now uses as the executive director at CASA.

“When I saw the opportunity to combine my professional experience with this personal passion,” she said, “I was excited to jump at it.”