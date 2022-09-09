New COVID booster offered at these Benton County events

The Benton County Health Department continues to offer coronavirus vaccination events and is now making the updated booster available throughout the county.

The new, updated booster, designed to target the omicron strains of the virus, will be available while supplies last. As with other new vaccines, supplies will be limited the first few weeks it is available.

Supplies of the updated vaccine are expected to continue to arrive in Benton County over the coming weeks.

On Sept. 2, the Oregon Health Authority authorized the updated COVID-19 boosters produced by Pfizer and Moderna for use in Oregon. This is a bivalent mRNA vaccine, which means it teaches your immune system how to target not only the original strain of COVID-19 but also the omicron strain. For most Oregonians, this means the public is now eligible for another booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are 12 years or over and it has been at least two months since you completed your primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine or received your last booster (no matter which brand you received or how many boosters you’ve received), you are eligible to receive an updated booster dose.

Here is the schedule and details for upcoming vaccination events. No appointment is needed at any of these events; drop-ins are welcome.

Corvallis:

Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11; and 4:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 12 through 16, Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Drive-thru and pedestrian event.

Noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Sept. 12 through 16, Room 62, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Oregon State University.

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd.

Philomath:

4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, cafeteria, Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St.

Monroe:

1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, commons, Monroe High School, 365 N. Fifth St.

Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home. All events are fully accessible. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-VaccinationEvents.