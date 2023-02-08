The roaring '20s have returned to downtown Corvallis, this time with Wi-Fi and LED lighting. Hey, not all progress is bad.

Co-partners Lee and Michelle Eckroth and Tony and Julie Pappas share a vision for how they believe downtown areas should feel. They brought that vision to life in August when they decided to purchase and convert the upstairs portion of the Rennie-Smith building, 257 SW Madison Ave., into a 1920s-inspired office space.

“We decided to honor the past and imagine this as though it was an office space built in the 1920s,” Eckroth said. “From a design standpoint, we had to do our studies and really take into consideration what would have been here, and then try to bring that back with some modern amenities.”

Dubbed the “Cornerstone of Corvallis,” you may know the century-old building as, most recently, Many Hands Trading, the beloved international gift shop that closed in April. Now you will come to know the main floor as Guardian Games — a retail game shop for folks to gather and play tabletop games — and the upstairs offices as The 257, home to Corvallis professionals.

Named after Oregon legislator and community leader Alexander Rennie in 1922, the main floor of the building was the original home of J.C. Penney, and the upstairs was a dance hall.

Over the last century, Albright & Raw Drug Store, DevNV and Many Hands Trading occupied the main floor, while CH2MHill and Rogue Wave Software occupied upstairs.

The 257 is now a 5,000-square-foot space with 10 offices varying in size, the smallest are 100 square feet while the largest is 850 square feet.

The 257 is far from your run-of-the-mill, white cubicle-lined office space; upon stepping out of the elevator, employees are surrounded by warm, rich tones of tan, yellow, gold and red in a fully furnished vintage foyer.

Each office has both historic and modern finishes, dimmable LED lighting, picture molding, high ceilings, new electrical wiring, heat and air conditioning and in most offices, big windows that showcase views of downtown.

These details can change the dynamics of how people operate at work, Eckroth said.

“It's been three years of everyone kind of feeling down and morose and staying at home,” Pappas said of pandemic-related protocols. “But now spring is here, and we have something beautiful to show.”

Those who rent the offices will share amenities, including a furnished conference room, elevator, foyer, ADA-accessible restrooms, an espresso/water/snack bar and utility services.

Renovating the building was no easy task, Eckroth and Pappas said. They replaced the roof and added seven UV-blocking skylights to provide natural lighting in nearly every room of the building. They had to get through two layers of carpet and asbestos to refinish the original wood floors.

One person may purchase the whole 5,000 square feet, or there could be several tenants, the co-partners said. They believe there’s a social as well as a cost-savings benefit to multiple businesses sharing the space.

“People spend a third of their life in their offices,” Eckroth said. “Let’s make it something special.”

Eckroth and Pappas are using local vendors for different aspects of this passion project; for example, there will be a conference table made of a local fir tree that will break apart into four separate tables.

Supporting local businesses will be a given for those who rent an office at The 257. There are more than 30 restaurants and coffee shops within a three-block radius of the building.

Those interested in renting an office space can visit www.257madison.com for more information on pricing. Tenants can move in March 1.

There will also be a get together March 1 for downtown business and property owners to see the space and chat about their shared vision for downtown. Eckroth and Pappas said they would like to impassion business owners to repaint their exteriors and clean up their storefronts to make downtown more of an inviting and energetic place to be.

“The roaring '20s was a time in the U.S. where everything was optimistic and the future was bright, and they had just come out of a pandemic,” Pappas said. “We view this as a chance to jumpstart the roaring 2020s in downtown Corvallis.”

