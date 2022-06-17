'Music on the Land' benefit concert set for Saturday in Corvallis

“Music on the Land,” an annual benefit for the Greenbelt Land Trust, is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Bald Hill Farm, 5700 SW Reservoir Ave. in Corvallis.

The evening will begin with an invocation by Oregon’s Poet Laureate, Anis Mojgani, a spoken-word poet, visual artist and musician based in Portland.

Audience members will then hear music by Chapwititi Marimba. Chapwititi, which means “the spark before a fire” in the Shona language of Zimbabwe, upholds a longstanding legacy of teenage performers educated by the Kutsinhira Cultural Arts Center in Eugene. These high school musicians create danceable music as learned directly from their Zimbabwean and Kutsinhira teachers.

An addition to this year’s program is the Sugar Beets, bringing lively Americana, swing and pop to this outdoor setting. For over 25 years, the Sugar Beets have been playing everything from bluegrass, or Celtic and old-time fiddle music, to Motown, country, swing and pop.

Greenbelt Land Trust is a nonprofit conservation organization. The “Music on the Land” event has grown each year, with an estimated 400 people attending.

Tickets are $25 at the door, $20 in advance or $15 for GLT members and students; those age 16 or under will be admitted free. Food, beer and wine will be offered for sale; those attending can also bring their own picnics. Further information on the program, tickets and transportation to the event is available at www.greenbeltlandtrust.org.

