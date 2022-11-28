More and more in Benton County need help with rent, stretching nonprofit

After providing a record amount of assistance so far this year, a nonprofit serving the Benton County area says it’s getting harder to support those in need.

We Care is an emergency financial assistance group that helps people with rent, utilities, auto costs and other needs. A recent report from We Care shows requests outpacing waning resources.

The pandemic had a “devastating and disproportionate” effect on low-income families served by the nonprofit organization, according to its report, which states while society at large is rebounding from the impacts of COVID-19, those in poverty continue struggling.

“Our clients are typically struggling to meet their most basic needs,” the report states. “And then they are hammered by an unexpected emergency (loss of job, sudden illness, domestic violence, etc.) that sends their financial well-being into a nosedive.”

We Care’s report cites the end of many COVID-related government aid programs as well as ending eviction and utility shut-off moratoriums as factors in spiking need for help in Benton County.

“We still get people needing help because of COVID,” said Bob Loewen, We Care’s board president. “And there is no COVID money.”

The number of inquiries and applications received by We Care in the first eight months of 2022 shot up more than 80% compared to the same period the year prior, the report states, adding the number of households assisted went up 47% compared to the previous year.

There also was a startling spike in request denials, up 2,200% from just two last year to 46 by August 2022, the report states.

Loewen said he has a feeling next year will be much worse based on what he's already seen. Even before the pandemic hit, the need for financial help was steadily increasing, he said.

“We just don’t have the funds that we did during the pandemic,” Loewen said. “And some people may not qualify because their needs far exceed what we have to give. People who are still impacted by COVID, behind on their rent by $3,000, $4,000, $5,000 — that’s something we can’t even begin to touch.”

Rental assistance is the primary aid at We Care. Between January and August this year, the nonprofit gave a total of $126,230, with $100,855 going directly to housing needs. Rising rent costs largely coincide with increasing assistance needs, according to We Care’s report.

Tracking local rent costs, Loewen said one-bedrooms are up more than 30% from this time last year, and two-bedrooms are up 22%. Three- and four-bedroom rents are also up, he said.

Likewise, landlords are demanding higher deposits, according to Loewen, who noted some property managers are asking for 1½ months' rent as a deposit when a month had been more of the local standard.

In May, We Care halved its $4,000 weekly assistance budget as well as its $1,000 target limit on assistance per household, the report states. And the organization tweaked its screening process and the types of assistance it provides to maximize its limited resources.

Of a record 255 assisted households reported, 224 were in Corvallis. The others were in Philomath (20), Monroe (4), North Albany (3), Blodgett (2), Alsea (1) and Adair Village (1). A total of 109 requests were approved for families, assisting 242 children altogether.

“The children feel the pain too,” Loewen said. “Quite often it’s young kids, who when the adult is on the phone, their child is there too listening to their parent cry.”

The report also noted 52 assisted households included a disabled family member. There were 41 households in which the need for assistance was directly related to COVID-19.

Also noteworthy, We Care reported 63 households in which financial assistance facilitated transitions out of substance abuse (27), homelessness (23), domestic violence (12), the criminal justice system (1), or aided a refugee family (2).

The report cites “enormous stress” on volunteers and board members from the flood of requests. More than listening and being empathetic, Loewen said volunteers are compassionate and internalize the struggles of those crying out for help in tough times.

We Care has a small pool of volunteers handling incoming requests. Loewen said donations are always helpful, but donations of volunteer time are also appreciated. He said those who are interested in volunteering three hours a week should contact the organization. He also mentioned the organization is considering a paid volunteer coordinator position.

We Care isn’t working alone in the community: the nonprofit partnered with Vina Moses, St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mary’s Church and Casa Latinos in 2022, combining resources to serve some bigger financial crisis requests. But those organizations are also stretched, so there’s limits on collaborating, We Care reported.

We Care can be reached at 541-243-8029 or wecare.benton@gmail.com.