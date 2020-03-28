Monroe City Council votes to terminate city administrator

“A majority of the council was upset and perturbed about the fact that I had worked remotely without asking their permission on the previous Monday,” Hohnbaum said. “My opinion is that their actions spilled over as relates to my desire and interest in working remotely, as well as my interest in how we were going to deal with our number of employees, how we were going to rotate the staff and maintain city operations while still providing a safe working place for all of our employees, myself included.”

Hohnbaum said he began working remotely because he underwent chemotherapy while battling cancer four years ago and felt that he was at high risk during the coronavirus outbreak.

In an emailed statement, Canter said: “At the monthly council meeting on March 23 a motion was made to terminate the City Administrator. This motion passed by a 5-1 vote. The council is working diligently to develop a plan to move forward with either a new administrator or a restructuring of the office and associated duties. We understand the importance of the continuation of our critical services during the COVID-19 epidemic and will ensure there is no break in service.”

Linda Fredricks, who serves on the Monroe Planning Commission, said she was not at Monday’s meeting but would have attended had there been an item listed on the agenda about Hohnbaum’s job status.