MLK holiday at Oregon State: 'Their work is not finished'

Oregon State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration featured an awards ceremony and peace march across campus, as well as a sense of unfinished business. Speakers said there is still more work to do.

But Dante Williams, a sophomore and midfielder for the OSU soccer team, said it was important knowing that people care. He stood near the Memorial Union Monday, Jan. 16, amid a crowd of about 200 people.

Williams explained he would come away from the events knowing that his adopted city of Corvallis has a “big group of people” that stand behind the vision of King.

“It’s worth it,” Williams said. “We have to move toward progress.”

The moment was nearly 53 years removed from the assassination and shooting death of the prominent civil rights leader, and nearly three years from the start of protests in 2020 over the police murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Nationwide, people who are Black have less faith than ever that the United States can provide equal access to wages, healthcare, voting and K-12 education, according to a Pew Research Center report.

Most respondents in that 2021 poll said they didn’t think attention paid to the 2020 protests introduced sweeping institutional changes to undo racism baked into public policies.

About 65% said they had seen no meaningful changes, compared to a majority 56% the year before who hoped widespread public outrage would improve Black people’s lives, the report states.

Educators, prominent local activists, and high-ranking administrators at the school spoke in support of OSU's longest-running social justice event.

They'll be responsible for funding and recruiting and supporting students who are disproportionately underrepresented in U.S. universities.

Jayathi Murthy, who in September took office as president at Oregon State University, paid homage at a breakfast that morning to protesters in the 1965 Selma to Montgomery, Alabama marches.

Those protests were over the murder of civil rights activist and church deacon Jimmie Lee Jackson who was beaten by police while trying to protect his mother at a peaceful march for voting rights.

An Alabama state trooper shot Jackson in the abdomen, killing him.

Murthy told a large crowd she is still blown away by photos of demonstrators from Bloody Sunday.

“They seemed to me not just heroic, but super-human,” she said.

Murthy said the university is committed to reaching students from minoritized communities who haven’t been well served by higher education.

She added that OSU is trying to build up programs, coalitions and a school-wide community that follows in the steps of the Montgomery marchers.

“Their work is not finished and it is not finished at Oregon State,” Murthy said.

Speeches were punctuated by performances, including an operatic rendition of "The Impossible Dream" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" — the Black national anthem.

Anna Gayle, a second-year candidate for a graduate fine arts degree, recited two raw poems. Her words bounced back at her in emphatic and empathetic responses, "Mhm!" and "Yes!"

"Often, the color of healing is fruit that is strange and mine to carry," Gayle said. "The fight of finding a way to be the loudest part of myself when everyone else is silent."