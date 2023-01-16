 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

MLK holiday at Oregon State: 'Their work is not finished'

  • Updated
  • 0

Oregon State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration featured an awards ceremony and peace march across campus, as well as a sense of unfinished business. Speakers said there is still more work to do.

But Dante Williams, a sophomore and midfielder for the OSU soccer team, said it was important knowing that people care. He stood near the Memorial Union Monday, Jan. 16, amid a crowd of about 200 people.

Williams explained he would come away from the events knowing that his adopted city of Corvallis has a “big group of people” that stand behind the vision of King.

“It’s worth it,” Williams said. “We have to move toward progress.”

The moment was nearly 53 years removed from the assassination and shooting death of the prominent civil rights leader, and nearly three years from the start of protests in 2020 over the police murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

People are also reading…

MLK breakfast and march 01

Students and community members march across campus Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, during Oregon State University's 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration.

Nationwide, people who are Black have less faith than ever that the United States can provide equal access to wages, healthcare, voting and K-12 education, according to a Pew Research Center report.

Most respondents in that 2021 poll said they didn’t think attention paid to the 2020 protests introduced sweeping institutional changes to undo racism baked into public policies.

About 65% said they had seen no meaningful changes, compared to a majority 56% the year before who hoped widespread public outrage would improve Black people’s lives, the report states.

Educators, prominent local activists, and high-ranking administrators at the school spoke in support of OSU's longest-running social justice event.

MLK breakfast and march 02

Maya Buckner was given the Oscar Humberto Montemayor award at the 41st Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. peace breakfast at Oregon State University.

They'll be responsible for funding and recruiting and supporting students who are disproportionately underrepresented in U.S. universities.

Jayathi Murthy, who in September took office as president at Oregon State University, paid homage at a breakfast that morning to protesters in the 1965 Selma to Montgomery, Alabama marches.

Those protests were over the murder of civil rights activist and church deacon Jimmie Lee Jackson who was beaten by police while trying to protect his mother at a peaceful march for voting rights.

An Alabama state trooper shot Jackson in the abdomen, killing him.

Murthy told a large crowd she is still blown away by photos of demonstrators from Bloody Sunday.

“They seemed to me not just heroic, but super-human,” she said.

MLK breakfast and march 03

Tiffany Dempsey sang the Black National Anthem during the Peace Breakfast at OSU on Monday morning.

Murthy said the university is committed to reaching students from minoritized communities who haven’t been well served by higher education.

She added that OSU is trying to build up programs, coalitions and a school-wide community that follows in the steps of the Montgomery marchers.

“Their work is not finished and it is not finished at Oregon State,” Murthy said.

Speeches were punctuated by performances, including an operatic rendition of "The Impossible Dream" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" — the Black national anthem.

MLK breakfast and march 04

John Del Bando of Albany holds a sign at the end of a cross campus march on Monday.

Anna Gayle, a second-year candidate for a graduate fine arts degree, recited two raw poems. Her words bounced back at her in emphatic and empathetic responses, "Mhm!" and "Yes!"

"Often, the color of healing is fruit that is strange and mine to carry," Gayle said. "The fight of finding a way to be the loudest part of myself when everyone else is silent."

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alex Powers (he/him) reports business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. He studied sociology at University of Oregon where he earned a master’s degree in journalism. Alex probably is outdoors when he’s not behind a camera or notepad.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News