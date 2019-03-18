Sometimes the experiment does not bear fruit. And you have to figure things out … try again. As scientists, Nicole Hams and Johannah Hamilton know this. As budding entrepreneurs, well, it’s still the same basic principle.
Last fall when Hamilton and Hams began work on what became Melanin Minerals, a Corvallis-based online organic beauty aids company that sells bath bombs and sugar scrubs online … not everything they tried worked right away. Many lessons were learned.
Some items failed to adhere together properly. Ultimate problem? Not enough coconut oil.
And the business partners discovered quickly that if you don’t use enough polysorbate in the bath bombs … your skin can wind up stained.
“I came out green,” Hams said.
Trial and error and brainstorming ensued in both of their kitchens. Hamilton noted some heavy damage to her dining room table and predicts trouble when her mother comes to visit later this spring.
The company went live Feb. 1, with Hams and Hamilton mainly using Instagram to network with customers. And they already are talking about expanding to body butters and hair products and hope to get into retail stores son as well. The partners say they are proud to donate 3 percent of proceeds back into the community and also offer products with cannabidiol (CBD), the nonpsychoactive chemicals from legally grown hemp.
Hamilton and Hams did their own graphic design and marketing and somehow scrounged up enough personal capital to get off the ground.
“There aren’t a lot of people doing this in Oregon,” Hams said, “and if you do and are black females please reach out to us. And we didn’t even have to take out any loans!”
“There are huge challenges for startups in finding enough capital,” said Hamilton, who added that she and Hams have “wanted to get into business together since we met.”
Hams is a post doc in Oregon State University’s Department of Microbiology, where she is studying parasites that infect salmonids. She earned her master’s and Ph.D. from OSU after getting a bachelor’s from the University of Missouri. Outside the lab she is secretary/treasurer of the Faith Hope & Charity nonprofit, serves as co-chair of the Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board and has worked with Hamilton on the Oregon State University Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) and the Society for the Advancement of Chicanx/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS).
Hamilton is just finishing up her coursework for a Ph.D. in OSU’s School of Public Policy, with her dissertation next. She came to OSU with degrees from Auburn and the University of Kentucky. Hamilton also is King Legacy Advisory Board member and leads the community inclusion action team of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition.
The duo are asked how they could have possibly added a business startup to their already hectic schedules.
”It’s kind a funny” Hamilton said, “that we did this while we were still in school. We’d have a perfect excuse not to. But I think people make time for what they want to make time for.”
“You make it work,” Hams said.