Missing Corvallis man found dead on Marys Peak

A missing Corvallis man has been found dead on Marys Peak, according to a Corvallis Police Department news release.

At around 4:54 p.m. Sunday Jan. 1, Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a remote area of Marys Peak after reports that volunteers searching for missing 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring had located a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Mainwaring dead near the vehicle, according to the news release. Through investigation, BCSO found no evidence of criminal activity or indication of foul play.

Reported missing

Mainwaring’s parents initially called police on Dec. 21 and authorities entered Mainwaring as a missing person into the system a few days later.

Mainwaring’s last known location was believed to be in the Alsea area, CPD Lt. Gabe Sapp said. Mainwaring’s phone pinged off of a cellphone tower in Harrisburg Dec. 18, indicating he was around 25 to 30 miles west.

Because the phone only pinged off of one tower, it was hard for investigators and search volunteers to get an exact location of Mainwaring might have been. Detectives searched the Alsea area Dec. 28 but did not find Mainwaring or the 1994 blue Ford Bronco he was believed to be driving.

Those close to Mainwaring told police he was an avid outdoorsman and would usually tell family his plans. That didn’t happen in this case.

According to a public Facebook group, titled “Help us find Steven Mainwaring,” Mainwaring was a senior airman first class in the Oregon Air National Guard 173rd Fighter Wing as well as an engineering student at Oregon State University. However, OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said Mainwaring was not currently enrolled at OSU.

There is no additional information available, according to CPD, and any updates will come from the sheriff’s office.