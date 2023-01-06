Oregon agency looking for volunteers to serve aging vets

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Veteran Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers in Benton and Linn counties interested in serving aging veterans in their communities by helping them learn how to access earned benefits and resources.

The goal of the Oregon Veteran Volunteer program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect veterans, primarily seniors, to their earned benefits and other potential resources, according to an agency news release.

Volunteers work closely with the Veteran Volunteer coordinator and the accredited local veteran service officer or tribal veteran service officer, locating veterans who may need assistance accessing their benefits in long-term care facilities, senior centers, libraries, mobile home parks and retirement communities, or wherever people gather.

The program is open to anyone 18 years old or over. Volunteers are asked to commit to serving eight to 10 hours per month. A background check will be performed (at no cost to the volunteer) before the volunteer is permitted to work with veterans.

The next training session for volunteers is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 in Albany. To attend, those interested must fill out an online interest form or contact veteran volunteer coordinator Mark Newell at 971-720-8911 or ODVA_VeteranVolunteer@odva.oregon.gov by 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Further information is available at oregonvetvolunteer.com. A video promo for the Veteran Volunteer Program is available there.