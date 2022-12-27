New VFW chapter opens in Corvallis

A dozen years after the previous chapter closed, Corvallis has a Veterans of Foreign Wars post again.

Sgt. J.N. Holcomb VFW Post 12214 held its first three meetings at the Corvallis Elks Lodge, where the group struck a deal to use the space for the time being. The post commander is retired Army Sgt. First Class Calvin Parker, who served from 2001 to 2022.

“We’re basically all new members,” Parker said. “And we all came looking for a sense of camaraderie; we want to do our parts in our community.”

Working on a strong start, Parker said the core cadre of members has plans for events, volunteerism, fundraising, partnering with businesses, getting scholarship programs up and running for students, and more. Rules required 25 members to create the post, with at least 10 who are new to the VFW.

Without military bases nearby, connecting veterans with services is a high priority, Parker said. For those who did a short stint and came back home, it’s easy to lose the connection and miss out on earned benefits and a wide range of assistance covering both physical and mental health, he said.

“Especially with the PACT Act that really just came into effect, making sure people who have asthma, respiratory issues that weren’t covered before, now they have the opportunity to get that retroactively.”

The group’s Dec. 21 meeting was attended by veterans of several several generations going back as far as the Vietnam War. Parker said veterans of all foreign wars and branches are welcome to join, adding that all types of service are valued in the organization, not just frontline warfighters.

Visibility is another goal for the new post. Parker said seeing military members in the community helps break down societal barriers and helps people understand why some choose to serve their country.

“We have all ages, all walks of life, everybody is doing different things,” he said. “Making sure that people see who we are in the community is important.”

Among the first of its partnerships, the post has teamed up with Mel’s Barber Shop to provide haircuts to veterans in need as they prepare for job interviews and the like. Parker said other businesses are welcome to help the VFW aid local veterans.

The new post holds meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. in Corvallis. You can contact the post via message on Facebook under VFW Post 12214. Email questions may be directed to vfwpost12214@gmail.com.

An auxiliary unit may be created in the future for those who haven’t served but have family ties to veterans. The rules require a year from the post’s creation before forming an auxiliary.

Sgt. J.N. Holcomb Post

The Corvallis post is named for Congressional Medal of Honor awardee Sgt. John Noble Holcomb, who would have graduated with the class of 1969 at Oregon State University but enlisted in the Army in 1966 from Corvallis. He was originally from Baker.

A 22-year-old squad leader, Holcomb was mortally wounded in battle while serving with the 7th Cavalry Regiment/1st Cavalry Division on Dec. 3, 1968, in Vietnam. During the fighting, Holcomb disregarded heavy fire to lead his men and grabbed a machine gun to force the enemy back under withering fire.

As the enemy withdrew, Holcomb and others were wounded by rocket fire that also destroyed the machine gun. Despite his injuries, Holcomb crawled through a grass fire and explosions, moving his squad — all of them wounded — to more secure positions. In all, he was credited for repelling three enemy attacks.

The last surviving leader of his platoon, Holcomb organized the remaining troopers to defend further attacks, then crawled to a radio, bringing supporting fire down on the enemy and breaking off their attack. He died from his wounds later that day at a field hospital in Phuoc Long Province.

President Richard Nixon presented the Congressional Medal of Honor to Holcomb’s family at the White House on Feb. 16, 1971. Holcomb is buried at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland.

Veterans of Foreign Wars

The VFW is a nonprofit veterans' service organization tracing its roots to 1899, when Spanish-American War and Philippine Insurrection veterans founded organizations to secure rights and benefits for their service. Many returned home from those wars wounded or sick with no medical care or pension.

Today, membership stands at more than 1.5 million members of the VFW and its Auxiliary, according to the VFW. The organization helped establish the Veterans Administration and develop the national cemetery system. It also assisted with funding several war memorials, including those for World War II, Korea and Vietnam.