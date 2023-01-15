Despite Veterans Day Parade success, committee in turmoil

The organization that puts on the annual Veterans Day parade in Albany went through a rocky transition of leadership in 2022 — and is still reeling with internal conflicts following what all players agree was a fabulous parade.

A clash of personalities in various veteran’s groups has resulted in a power grab for leadership, complicated efforts to gain nonprofit status and sparked disagreement over what to do with excess funds.

Drawing thousands of people every year and claiming to be “the largest veteran parade west of the Mississippi," the Linn County Veterans Day Parade is an event that requires a lot of planning and volunteers.

But after the last group that spearheaded the event in pre-pandemic days lost their tax-exempt status and dissolved, new parade organizers essentially started from scratch in 2022. Some community members fretted the 2022 parade wouldn’t happen.

Despite a two-year hiatus and that rocky leadership transition, however, the Linn County Veterans Day Parade attracted thousands of people and thousands of dollars, drawing a surplus of about $20,000.

But success did not breed contentment.

In several meetings post-parade — Mid-Valley Media representatives were able to attend personally — event organizers disagreed what to do with the leftover funds. They also debated who was at fault for a delay in achieving nonprofit status for the new organization, and a power struggle for who would guide this year's parade unfolded.

At one point, a whole new organization was created, made up of mostly American Legion members from local Post 10. That group has since disbanded, and the American Legion has withdrawn from the Veteran’s Day Parade Committee.

The parade is now in the hands of a third group, though the 2022 head organizer has returned.

“It’s a mess. There is a lot of animosity on both sides,” said Karen Force of the American Legion.

Excess cash

The parade committee, which operated in 2022 under the umbrella of the American Legion, included around 25 people, said Christine Ferguson, head organizer of the 2022 parade.

Flush with surplus funds following the event, Ferguson had hoped they could be dispersed to help disabled vets. That didn't sit well with others, though.

“We started out with zero this year, and I can see no reason why we can do the same next year,” Mark Lamberty, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, said, who also wanted to funnel the money to veteran groups that care for disabled vets.

Lamberty said he was upset that some American Legion members didn't even entertain the idea. He felt that veterans in the community were financially struggling, and this was a tangible way to help.

Ferguson believed the charitable move could set a precedent to help others in the community and give the parade an over-arching mission.

When the topic was raised at a Nov. 30 meeting, the motion to donate the excess funds was rescinded, led by American Legion members who favored stashing the funds in a separate account to earmark them for the next parade.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Because the funds were donated specifically to support the parade, they must only go toward the parade unless donors were told they may be directed elsewhere, said Milton Farley, who said he consulted the IRS website.

The pot of money would not be touched until it could be handed off to the new parade committee for the 2023 year, commander of the American Legion, David Solomon, said at the November meeting. A group trying to achieve nonprofit status would then have access to the funds.

But which group?

Conflict in leadership

The group that formed in early 2022 to organize the parade never made much headway in gaining the nonprofit status everyone agreed was needed.

By the time the parade was over, a new slate of officers was elected to launch the nonprofit that would spearhead the parade next year. Four out of five of them were affiliated with the American Legion, Lamberty said. As a representative of the VFW, he was the only nonmember.

These are the members of the second, short-lived committee in charge:

Milton Farley, a member of American Vets Post 1919 which meets at the American Legion, was to be president.

Lamberty was to be senior vice president.

Charlie McCarthy was to be vice president.

Al Severson, an American Legion member and the only organizer who stayed aboard from the parade committee's pre-pandemic days, was to be treasurer.

Solomon was to be secretary.

Solomon disputes Lamberty's contention that the latter was the only token non-American Legion member.

The members represented different veterans' groups, he said, such as the VFW and American Vets Post 1919. Some of them may be a part of the American Legion too, he said, but what was important was they represented various veterans' groups.

“The Veterans Day parade should be made up of veterans,” Solomon said.

Solomon was part of the first group that formed in early 2022, but he said at that time, it was difficult recruiting veteran volunteers. That's when Ferguson joined and assumed many leadership responsibilities.

But in the group's second iteration, Ferguson was not asked to join because the group was to be made of veterans, Solomon said, and she's not one.

Lamberty said he was unsure of why Ferguson was not asked to be a part of the 2023 parade as she had a year under her belt and did a “terrific job.”

Following the formation of the second group, in December, those who were involved in the original 2022 lineup, sans Solomon, held their own meeting and elected Ferguson as chair.

Robin Nygren, president of the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association, the group that puts on the annual memorial at Timber Linn Memorial Park, presented to Ferguson a challenge coin, a military tradition designed to show membership in an elite group.

It was her organization’s way of showing gratitude, Nygren said. When Ferguson first reached out for support, her organization recognized her as someone that aligned with their mission, Nygren said.

“For those of us who agreed to support her, we were fulfilling our promise,” she said.

With two competing groups trying to organize this fall's parade, something had to give.

After a Wednesday Jan. 11 meeting, Farley announced that the second parade committee, mostly members of the American Legion, would not be going forward with creating the nonprofit. All paperwork would be destroyed.

“When we first started the nonprofit to work under, there was a lot of disagreement over that," Farley said. "My reason for coming tonight is to let the committee know the five people I work with have decided not to do that.”

Solomon, who was not at the Jan. 11 meeting, later said in a phone interview that the decision was ultimately based on a conflict of personalities.

Taking a step back

For the 2022 parade, the American Legion supplied the insurance, offered its facility for meetings, cars for dignitaries, pulled the permits, did the bookkeeping and provided food continuously at the end of the parade, Solomon said.

Solomon served as vice president, while two other American Legion members, including Force, held positions of leadership. But Force left early on, before the parade, because she felt the proper meeting procedures were not followed.

Now American Legion members hold no leadership in the parade committee. The Legion still would help, however, if asked, Solomon said.

The money remains in a completely separate bank account but still under American Legion control, Solomon added.

“We will give it to the proper people according to IRS and guidelines,” he said.

He wanted to do everything with close attention to the law and with proper documentation, so that the money would only be used for the parade, Solomon said.

"The parade in 2022 was the biggest and best Linn County has ever seen. And I'm hoping that it is just as big or bigger,” Solomon said.

Going forward

The officers in charge of the 2023 Linn County Veterans Day Parade were made official in the Jan. 11 meeting. Ferguson will retain her position as chief organizer with the title of chair, while Kathy Baker will be treasurer; Jennifer Martin is the secretary.

None is a veteran, although Martin is the spouse of a vet.

Subcommittee positions are yet to be decided, and they will soon be in the works of pursuing nonprofit status, Ferguson said.

Despite the initial conflicts, Ferguson is confident that next year's parade will hit the streets and have more community participation than even the previous year.

“I’m really optimistic. Last year was a steep learning curve, and I learned a lot,” she said. "This year I hope we have even more community participation outside Albany and get all of Linn County involved."

Ferguson's late husband did serve, she added. She said he suffered negative effects of Agent Orange and also from post-traumatic stress disorder. It is her experiences with him and other veterans that have impassioned her to the cause, she said.

Nygren said that she recognizes that Ferguson does not have much experience, but she had shown bravery, and her leadership matched the tenor of the parade, even if she's not a veteran..

“This is a community-sponsored event, and that's what it has traditionally been,” she said.

With community members involved, such as Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker and various other groups and veterans' organizations, Nygren believes the parade is in good hands.

The event is a treasured community event and at the end of the day, it’s about honoring veterans, Nygren said, many of whom she believes are still feeling the repercussions for their service — some physically, some mentally.

“It's a beautiful way to honor veterans. It never really ends for them,” she said. “Even though there is disagreement, I think it comes from a place where everyone can agree this is something we want in our community.”

Solomon also believes the parade will continue to march on, whether he is behind the scenes or not.

“Regardless of the conflicts, the community will not suffer and will get the best parade,” Solomon said. “There is a strong presence of love for this parade.”

Related articles: