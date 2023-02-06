Around 10 miles north of Corvallis, the Najaf Training Center is a drill site for Oregon Army National Guard troops, including a cavalry scout unit based in Albany.

Cavalry scouts work as the eyes and ears for ground commanders. As the tip of the operational spear, they sneak ahead of other troops, find a hiding spot, and determine the lay of the land.

This past weekend, the Albany-based scouts took to the hilly woods of the training center to focus on warfighting skills, such as reconnaissance, land navigation, reacting to an ambush, and how to use the Javelin anti-tank missile system, which has proved indispensable in Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Alpha Troop is part of the 1st Squadron of the 82nd Cavalry Regiment, which is currently attached to the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the Washington National Guard. Although the unit is supplied with Stryker armored fighting vehicles, they took advantage of the weather to practice operating in an austere environment.

Alpha is also known as Apache Troop, a nod to the legendary Native American scouts. Other units in the squadron also carry Native American nicknames.

National Guard soldiers serve locally, training one weekend a month and often supporting the state under emergency conditions, such as wildfire and flooding. Some were activated to help with the COVID-19 pandemic. The units are also deployed in war zones and to other overseas locations.

Capt. Kevin Jung took command of Alpha Troop in May 2022 as the unit returned from nine months deployed to Poland, building stronger relations with European allies, training and testing each other’s capabilities. He said there’s a psychological warfare element to what his troops do.

Scouting is painstaking work, Jung said, with troops moving around a kilometer an hour at times, examining every aspect of the terrain and the viability of routes for following units. They’re looking as much at movement logistics as they are at potential threats.

“What they learned in Poland is the dismount teams are the best weapon,” Jung said, noting each team has four Javelin missile systems with it. “They cause fear and disorder for the enemy. You don’t know when the shot is coming, but as soon as it happens, you’re looking for us and we’re already gone.”

At the Javelin training station, Staff Sgt. Markus Layer described the weapon system as the most effective in the Army’s arsenal for anti-armor engagements. He said raw combat data from Ukraine indicates it almost never misses unless there’s a user error.

The bang for the buck pencils out when you put the $200,000 price tag for one missile against millions of dollars for a tank, Layer said, adding it takes around 40 hours to train a soldier on using the Javelin. But shooting a live missile for training is pretty rare because of the cost, he said.

“It’s actually a lot simpler than it looks,” Layer said.

A team leader, Sgt. Jacob Tarter typically leads and supports two or three other soldiers. The best part about serving, he said, is the good feeling that comes from serving the community. Being away from home is challenging, but he said the close location of the training center makes it a little easier.

Manning the Mk 19 40mm automatic grenade launcher on his Stryker, Spc. Briley Culver said his job is protecting the vehicle among other duties. He too felt the sting of being away from loved ones, particularly during the recent overseas deployment. But that’s balanced with knowing he’s making a difference in the world.

“Just the fact that I walk in a uniform brings smiles to kids’ faces,” Culver said. “They see that and say, ‘Wow, I want to be that someday.’”

Spc. Kristoffer Bliss said being a scout is more about stealth, preferring recon and calling support to than straight-out gun fighting. Being first in, operating in small groups is hard, Bliss said.

And the cramped Stryker offers few creature comforts, but it’s usually better than sleeping on the cold dirt.

“We’re sleeping on the ground tonight,” Culver said. “But as a long as you have the bivouac cover and something warm to sleep in, you’ll be alright.”