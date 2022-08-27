Mid-Willamette Valley callout: Meals on Wheels needs volunteers

A crucial and longstanding nonprofit program, Meals on Wheels could use a boost locally from those with a few hours to spare.

Volunteers are needed to prepare and deliver meals in Corvallis, Albany and the surrounding communities such as Lebanon, Sweet Home and Philomath, according to Kate Leventhal, a meal site manager working out of the Elks Lodge in Corvallis.

Drivers come in around 10:30 a.m. to pack up meals for delivery; clients get a food bag that includes milk and a dessert or some fruit, Leventhal said. Using their own vehicles, drivers are assigned routes on which they carry both food and kindness, with deliveries doubling as welfare checks.

“Most people are excited to see us and just happy they have somebody to say hi to,” she said. “I love talking to our clients.”

With eight routes to serve, Leventhal said volunteers are the driving force of the Corvallis-Philomath branch, which provides around 150 meals a day. She said Albany serves around 250 meals a day. On top of the hot meals, frozen meals are given out for the weekends.

“This is one of the most, if not the most, important senior program,” she said. “They get fed, they get a little check-in, and they get some friendly words.”

Delivery routes take around three hours to complete, and drivers are reimbursed for 25 cents per mile. Kitchen volunteers typically have two-hour shifts starting at 9:30 a.m. Volunteers must be 18 years or older, and are subject to a criminal history background check.

Meal sites serve hot, nutritious midday meals and offer companionship to seniors who are at least 60 years of age and their spouses, and to Native Americans who are at least 55.

The home delivery program is designed for homebound seniors and people with disabilities under 60 who receive Medicaid services and are unable to get to a dining room in their community.

Meals on Wheels serves at locations in Albany, Brownsville, Corvallis, Lebanon, Lincoln City, Mill City, Newport, Siletz, Sweet Home, Toledo and Waldport.

The program served nearly 2,000 seniors and people with disabilities last year in the tri-county region of Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties, according to the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, totaling more than 250,000 meals served.

“Our volunteers are awesome,” Leventhal said. “They step up all the time.”

Corvallis Meals on Wheels can be reached at 541-223-1005 or at the Corvallis Elks Lodge at 1400 NW Ninth St.