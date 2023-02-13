Snow is possible Monday night, Feb. 13 into Tuesday in the mid-Willamette Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The service issued a winter weather advisory on Monday, saying inclement weather is expected, with the potential for lowland snow on Monday night.

Heavy snow through mountain passes will deteriorate travel conditions, and icy roads are possible across the region.

Benton County officials warned residents to be prepared for travel impacts and potential power outages and recommended having an emergency plan and supplies ready.

Roads will likely be affected. Don't travel on icy roads if you don't need to. If you have to drive, plan ahead, keep it slow, and give yourself extra travel time.

Here are some safe travel tips. Benton County Public Works will conduct snow plowing and road sanding activities by priority if necessary.

The count is offering warming centers, i.e., indoor heated facilities, for members of the public to access during designated hours. Many of these locations also have pet crates available.

A list of the centers can be found online at http://bit.ly/3S3h6gc.

