Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Which scams are Oregonians falling for?

People across the country fall victim to scams each day. But have you ever wondered if certain people fall for certain kinds of fraud? Does location matter?

Today we’re going to be looking at the most often reported types of scams in Oregon and the Linn County area. The Federal Trade Commission offers an online database, which you can access at www.bit.ly/3BvLKIu. This database offers information on what kinds of frauds are running rampant through your community.

Knowing which scams con artists are heavily relying on in your area may help you to spot a fraud before you’re out hundreds of dollars. It may even help you protect your friends and neighbors from getting scammed by a sly trickster. Spread the news.

Across the state

In 2022 so far, there have been 12,739 fraud reports submitted to the FTC from Oregon. These scams make up a total loss of $38.1 million with a median loss of $595.

The FTC emphasizes that the data the agency compiles is only made possible by citizens coming forward and reporting the frauds. It can't include what it doesn't know.

The top five types of frauds reported in Oregon are as follows:

Imposter scams Online shopping and negative reviews Prize, sweepstakes and lotteries Internet services Telephone and mobile services

Imposter scams occur when someone pretends to be someone they’re not in order to trick you to into paying them or giving up financial or personal information.

For example, a schemer may pose as a member of the FTC. These scams are often successful because nervous and responsible citizens will quickly agree to pay whatever fee a (supposed) federal organization is asking for.

Linn County

The FTC database also breaks down fraud data by major metro areas. The data includes reports from Linn County, which the FTC describes as the Albany-Lebanon metro area.

The top five types of frauds reported for this area are:

Imposter scams Online shopping and negative reviews Prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries Business and job opportunities Telephone and mobile services

This data seems to follow the state-wide trends, although business and job opportunities crack the Top 5 list for the metro area. Unfortunately, the FTC does not track a metro area that includes Benton County.

The database also includes reports on identify theft-specific fraud. In the Albany-Lebanon metro area, there have been 98 identity theft reports this year to date.

The top five types of identity theft in the area are:

Credit card fraud Other identity theft Bank fraud Phone or utilities fraud Employment or tax-related fraud

There are plenty of schemers who want to con you out of your money. But knowing what scams your neighbors are falling for will help you stay vigilant when a fraudster tries to fool you.