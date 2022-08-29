Mid-Valley Scam Alert: What to know about housing scams

Are you looking for a new place to live? Maybe you’re a college student getting ready to move back to town for the school year. Or maybe you and your family are looking for a bigger home to raise the kids. Either way, there’s a lot to consider before you sign your name on the dotted line.

Besides ensuring a home is the right fit and price for you, unfortunately there are scams you need to be aware of.

That’s right, today we’re diving into a variety of scams related to housing. No matter your age, chances are you’re going to come across some sort of fraud when you’re looking for a new place to live.

Fortunately, the Federal Trade Commission has some tips and advice for avoiding these types of scams.

Targeting renters

If you’re on the hunt for an apartment, you should do plenty of research before you offer up any financial or personal information.

Schemers may advertise a fantastic looking unit — the only problem is, it’s fake. This is why it’s crucial to never sign a lease for a property you haven’t seen for yourself yet. If you have a tight deadline for finding a place to live, you may get a little desperate. But stay vigilant.

Be on the lookout for some rental red flags. These include: an advertisement that has spelling or grammatical errors; the landlord isn’t available to let you see the unit; the advertised price is significantly lower than that of similar properties; or the landlord is asking you to wire money as a deposit or asking you to pay a deposit before signing a lease.

Before renting a home, make sure to get a copy of the lease agreement, research the landlord or management company to determine they’re legitimate and make sure to tour the property.

Foreclosure fraud

If you fall victim to a foreclosure scam, it could cost you thousands. Watch out for con artists who make promises to lower your mortgage or “save” your home.

If you come across an advertisement that sounds too good to be true, you know the rest: It probably is. Beware of fraudulent legal advice and if someone says they’ll “help” you file for bankruptcy. They’ll tell you that they will contact your lender and handle negotiations.

But they won’t. Instead, they’ll file for bankruptcy in your name without your knowledge. The bankruptcy filing may stop a home foreclosure, but only temporarily.

Never send a mortgage payment to a company that is not your loan provider. If you are seeking assistance regarding your mortgage or potential foreclosure, go through a legitimate government-approved option.

Hiring movers

There are plenty of great moving companies that would be happy to help you settle in to your new home. But there are also plenty of crafty characters looking to steal your money.

Be wary if a moving company demands you pay them cash upfront before they do any moving. This is an easy way for the scammers to make off with your money without doing any of the work.

If a moving company won’t give you a written estimate of the cost of the move, proceed with caution. Also pay attention if the company has no physical address or if they show up at your house with a rental truck.

Before choosing a moving company, do a quick internet search to see if the business is real and has positive reviews from real customers.

If you’re looking for a new place to call home, I hope you’ll keep in mind these tips. With a little patience and some research, you’ll be sure to avoid falling victim to a scammer’s scheme.