Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Watch out for the 'geeks'

There may not be a Best Buy in Linn or Benton counties, but that won’t stop scammers from posing as the company’s popular tech support team.

Just the other day, I received a call from a Philomath resident saying she got a Facebook message from the “Geek Squad,” stating if she didn’t renew her membership, she would be charged hundreds of dollars.

She didn’t even know what the Geek Squad was.

Fortunately, she realized this was a scam. After talking on the phone to the supposed squad member, she became suspicious. He was asking for her banking information. Turns out, she’s not the only one.

This Geek Squad scam has been going around the country, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

How it happens

This is how it usually goes down: You get a message saying you’re going to be charged hundreds of dollars if you don’t renew your membership. If you want to dispute the charge or cancel your alleged membership, you have to call a phone number within 24 hours.

You call the number, and the con artist asks for personal or financial information or maybe even takes over remote access of your computer.

Next, the fraudster steals your banking credentials and drains your account. You’re left defeated.

Spotting the scam

There are a few ways you can prevent falling victim to these criminals disguised as geeks.

Start by asking yourself if you even have a Geek Squad membership. If you don’t, chances are the renewal message is phony. If you’re worried, reach out to Best Buy and/or the actual Geek Squad at 1-800-433-5778. An agent should be able to tell you whether or not you have a membership.

Keep in mind that scammers will often use alarming messages to scare you. For example, setting a quick deadline with alleged consequences is a classic tactic. Most legitimate companies won’t give you a deadline like that upon first notice.

The message may look real — with the actual logo and everything — but schemers can easily use company logos to trick you.

If you receive a Geek Squad message, don’t let your first call be to the scammer. If the message is legitimate, call an official number, which you should be able to find online.

Maybe you do pay the scammer, or you fear that you’ve given out some of your personal information. Immediately check with your bank for any fraudulent or unauthorized transactions. If you see one, report it.

As always, it’s never a good idea to give out financial information to an unsolicited messenger. Be wary of any stranger asking for your identifying information.

Unfortunately, the Geek Squad scam is making its way across the country and into Linn and Benton counties, and people are falling for it. With a little caution though, you can avoid becoming the next unlucky individual to get fooled by these greedy “geeks.”