Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Watch out for phony phone calls

Have you checked on your car’s extended warranty lately? Maybe not, but you’ve probably received a phone call (or 15) about it. I know I certainly have.

That’s right — today we’re talking about an infamous type of scam that never seems to go away: robocalls.

According to the FBI, for the second consecutive year, auto warranty renewal calls were the No. 1 robocall complaint filed with the Federal Communications Commission by consumers in 2021.

So let’s get into what robocalls are and how we can avoid giving shady characters our information over the phone.

A robocall refers to a phone call that delivers a pre-recorded message, as if it’s from a robot. As I’ve mentioned above, a very common robocall involves a pre-recorded message of someone warning you about renewing your car’s warranty.

Sometimes these calls will tell you to press a number to speak to an operator or to be removed from a call list. However, doing so may actually just lead you to more robocalls.

Others scams associated with robocalls besides car warranties include credit card fraud, phony insurance or health care, false criminal charges or phishing schemes. Basically, the goal of the robocall is to get you to provide personal or financial information.

Although it’s fairly easy to tell when a message is pre-recorded, that doesn’t mean it’s easy to avoid becoming a victim of a robocall scam. Fraudsters are getting more advanced when it comes to their schemes — they may have accurate information about you that will make it seem like the scam is legitimate.

Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to ensure you don’t end up in a disastrous situation.

The FCC offers these tips for protecting yourself from robocalls:

Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers.

Never give out personal or financial information over the phone.

Proceed with caution if a caller is pressuring you for information or money.

If a pre-recorded message asks you to press a button to stop getting calls, just hang up.

Do not respond to questions that can be answered with “yes.” Scammers can use this recording to pretend you said “yes” to something you did not agree to.

If you receive a call from someone alleging to be from a company or government agency, hang up and check to see if that number matches the organization’s official number listed on its website.

If you want to limit the number of robocalls and other fraudulent calls you receive, consider asking your phone company for tools or apps that can help you do so. If you want to avoid receiving telemarketing calls, register your number on the Do Not Call List at www.donotcall.gov.

The next time you receive a call asking about your car’s extended warranty, I hope you’ll think back on this column. As always, taking a beat to consider the phone call, email or text message you’re receiving can go a long way in keeping you and your information safe.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

