Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Watch out for government grant schemes

On top of gas, groceries, rent and more, the average person probably has a decent amount of monthly fees to worry about. When money gets tight, it can be tempting to seek all available options.

While it’s great to use the resources available to you, it’s also an opportunity for scammers to fool you.

In this edition of the Scam Alert, we’re looking at fraudulent government grant schemes and how to avoid them.

What to know

The Federal Trade Commission offers some insight into how to avoid falling victim to a scheme. Offers of free grants from the government should sound too good to be true — because they are in most cases.

Grant offers may be directed at education, housing, unpaid bills and more. While promises to pay off your student loans or mortgage are tempting, be cautious with grants. Shady characters know how desperate you may be, and they’ll prey on this.

Keep in mind that the government will not get in touch with you out of the blue to offer you grant money. As always, do not share your personal or financial information with anyone who has contacted you unsolicited. If someone asks you for your financial information to see if you qualify for a grant, do not give it.

If someone or some organization reaches out asking you to pay for a list of available government grants, do not offer up your cash. Simply go to grants.gov to see all available federal grants. This list is free for you to access.

How scammers will try to trick you

Knowing what tools and tricks a fraudster will use to get you to fall for a government grant scheme should help you recognize red flags.

The solicitations will try to look official as possible when impersonating a government agency. Pay careful attention to the phone number, mailing address or email from which the grant offer originates. A quick internet search should tell you the official number or email for a government agency.

But beware: Con artists may be able to make it appear as if they are calling from an agency’s official number. In this case, contact the government agency directly to verify.

Be on the lookout for organizations that may sound official, like the “Federal Grants Administration.” It does not exist!

Scammers will also use the term “free money” you can use to pay off your loans or mortgage. As in most cases, if it sounds too good to be true, it is.

Daily life can be expensive. Finances can cause major stress. I know it does for me. There are resources out there that can help, and grants are an available tool. But anytime there is money involved, we all need to pause and double check an offer's authenticity.

Be on the lookout for red flags, and hopefully we’ll all avoid the countless scams that are out there.