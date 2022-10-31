Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Watch out for election fraud

Happy Halloween to all of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert readers. In honor of the holiday, I thought it best to make the topic of this edition something very spooky: election scams.

With the election coming up Nov. 8, it’s time to talk about potential fraud you may encounter as a voter and citizen. Fortunately, the Federal Bureau of Investigation offers some helpful tips for avoiding a catastrophe when fulfilling your civic duty.

Misleading messages

Let’s start with the basics. Election Day is always the first Tuesday after Nov. 1. If someone contacts you and tells you any other date, be suspicious. Bad actors may spread lies on social media, through text messages or phone calls.

These schemes may include lying about your voter registration status or even telling you to vote over the phone. Be aware of these forms of voter suppression.

When you receive a message of any kind about the election, ask yourself about the source. Can you trust them? Do you even know them? Can you verify the information with an official source like your local elections office or the Secretary of State?

If you encounter a suspicious election-related message, don’t be afraid to report it to your local FBI field office.

Examples of fraud

Some common forms of voter fraud include voting when ineligible, voting more than once or using someone else’s name to vote.

Elections officials, unfortunately, may be scammers too. Ideally, these individuals can be trusted. But sometimes they’re fraudsters. Be aware of officials changing ballot tallies or threatening voters if they don’t vote a certain way.

Warning! Officials — or even the average person — may offer money to voters for voting for a specific candidate. Red flag, red flag.

Other potential scams may come from campaign finance schemes. Donors may make contributions beyond the legal limit or con artists may use campaign funds for personal use.

In the same vein, voters need to be aware of scam political action committees.

Fraudulent PACs are designed to reroute money intended for political contributions for the scammer’s personal financial gain. No one wants to donate to a candidate or a cause they’re supporting only to find out they’re actually supporting a professional criminal.

Some signs a PAC may really be a scam include the group’s website disappearing or the phone number suddenly going out of service.

Also be wary of any groups with names strangely similar to existing, more established PACs. This can be an easy way for a schemer to trick people into donating for a popular cause or candidate. If someone from a PAC reaches out to you unsolicited, do a quick internet search to see if the group is legitimate.

With the general election right around the corner, I hope you all are watching out for voting-related scams and prepared to catch bad actors in the act. This Halloween, remember: There’s nothing scarier than a scam!

If you have yet to vote, consider reading up on Mid-Valley Media’s election coverage on many of the local races in Linn and Benton counties here: https://bit.ly/3FrBP93.