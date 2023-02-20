While fewer of us are carrying around wads of cash in our wallets, there are still plenty of times you may encounter counterfeit bills.

According to Albany Police Department Community Engagement Officer Laura Hawkins, these phony bills are on the rise in the area.

It could happen when you meet up with that stranger from Craigslist to sell that lamp you’ve been trying to get rid of. Or maybe you’re a cashier and are handling cash on a daily basis.

No matter what, it’s always a good idea to know how to spot counterfeit money.

The basics

Hawkins said scammers may put a real bill on top of a stack of fake ones to sneakily pay much less than they’re supposed to. Because of this, you should count out bills before parting ways with a stranger you met for a private sale.

The U.S. Currency Education Program offers many helpful tools to avoid getting conned by cash.

Let’s start with the basics.

Right now, there are $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 notes in circulation. Each bill features a prominent U.S. figure.

The current style of bills came into circulation in 2004, but older bills are still around too.

Three steps

There are three main aspects to take into consideration when examining a note.

Start by feeling the paper. The bill should feel slightly rough. Ask yourself if it feels suspiciously smooth. Does it feel thicker or thinner than usual? Is it too soft or too stiff?

If you’re still unsure if this is a counterfeit bill, check the security features.

Tilt the note back and forth and look for the color-changing ink. This color changing ink is found in the right-hand corner of denominations $10 and greater. The ink will change from copper to green in 2004-style bills.

The $100 bill has two additional security features you can check by tilting the note. These include a 3-D security ribbon and a bell in the inkwell. The bell should change from copper to green when you tilt it, and the bells and 100s in the security ribbon should move in the opposite direction of the tilt.

The third step in checking for a deceptive dollar is using light. When you hold up a legitimate bill to the light, there should be a watermark on both sides that matches the portrait or the denomination.

Most watermarks can be found on the right side of the portrait on the bill. The $5 has two watermarks. There will be a large “5” to the right of Lincoln and three 5s vertically stacked to the left of the portrait.

The security thread should be visible from both sides as well and should match the denomination. It will also glow a unique color when it’s exposed to UV light.

The security thread is located on the left of the portrait for the $100 and $20 and is on the right of the $50, $10 and $5.

If you find yourself with a counterfeit bill, contact the local police. Write your initials and the date in the border of the note and place it in an envelope before handing it over to police.

Are you ready to spot a phony dollar out in the wild? Keep in mind the three steps of feel, tilt and light and you’ll be sure to avoid getting much less money for that old lamp you’re finally selling.