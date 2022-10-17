Mid-Valley Scam Alert: The police are calling. Or are they?

Phony phone calls are not a new scam. But there are many iterations of this common fraud.

One that those around the mid-Willamette Valley may have experienced involves scammers impersonating local police.

It can be quite alarming when someone claiming to be the local authorities gives you call. You may be inclined to do whatever they say, regardless of whether you have done something illegal or not.

Lies in Lebanon

Local agencies have received reports of these kinds of scams, with the Lebanon Police Department being the latest agency to bring attention to the issue.

In an October Facebook post, Lebanon PD alerted community members to a scam going around the community where someone calls pretending to be Chief Frank Stevenson. The caller reportedly asks community members for their social security numbers and credit card information.

If you live in the area and receive a call from “Chief Stevenson,” think again.

The impersonator may even spoof the phone number, meaning the phone number that appears on your phone could appear to match the Lebanon police phone number.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

In cases like these, it can be hard to believe it’s a scam. Keep in mind what the caller is asking for and consider what a police agency would or would not ask of you.

Law enforcement agencies would never ask you for your social security number out of the blue. Instead of giving in, hang up and contact the police agency directly.

Bogus claims in Benton County

This summer, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office also made community members aware of a fraudulent “deputy.”

According to an agency Facebook post, residents reported someone claiming to be a Benton County Sheriff's deputy told them they had a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty.

The caller demanded payment in the form of gift cards and wanted to stay on the line as the resident bought the gift cards. The scammer claimed that the community member would be surrendering themselves to be arrested if they went to the courthouse to submit payment.

The fraudster even had a fake voicemail greeting claiming to be the deputy.

Personnel from the sheriff’s office would never call and ask for any payment via phone or request personal information. These types of actions will be done in person or through a formal letter.

If you’re being accused of a crime you’re pretty sure you didn’t commit, chances are, you’re talking to schemer.

Crooks in Corvallis

The Corvallis Police Department has also been a pawn in a scammer’s scheme. In September, the agency reported that residents were receiving calls from someone claiming to be a Corvallis PD sergeant.

Like the BCSO fraudster, the fake cop was telling community members they had a warrant out for their arrest. The caller requested ITunes and pre-paid credit cards as a form of payment. They used the threat of jail to intimidate the residents.

If you’re in doubt, call back the agency’s direct number. Don’t let the word “police” keep you from being skeptical from time to time.

If you receive a call from a law enforcement agency this fall, pause. Check the number and think about the requests being made. Take a deep breath, and proceed with caution, and you’ll be able to see right through a phony phone call.